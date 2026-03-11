Trisura Group Ltd. Announces C$200 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. ("Trisura" or the "Company") (TSX:TSU), a leading specialty insurance company, announced today that it intends to issue $200 million principal amount of senior unsecured notes (the "Notes"). The Notes will be direct unsecured obligations of Trisura and will rank equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of Trisura. The Notes will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 4.015% until maturity on March 17, 2031.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes, and repayment of existing indebtedness.

The Notes will be offered in Canada on a private placement basis in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities legislation and are rated BBB (high), with a stable trend, by Morningstar DBRS. The Notes will be sold on an agency basis by a syndicate of dealers led by BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank, as joint bookrunners, together with CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Markets, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities as co-managers. Closing of the offering of the Notes is expected to occur on March 17, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Trisura Group Ltd.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Warranty, Corporate Insurance, and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada and the United States. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TSU".

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website. Investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Name: Bryan Sinclair

Tel: 416 607 2135

Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Note: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, among other things, statements in respect of the offering, including the closing of the offering, the expected maturity date of the Notes and the expected use of the net proceeds of the offering. Forward-looking information includes statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of our Company and its subsidiaries, as well as the outlook for the North American economy for the current fiscal year and subsequent periods. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expects," "likely," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "seeks," "intends," "targets," "projects," "forecasts", "potential" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would" and "could".

Although we believe that our anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of our Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Forward looking information is based on opinions, estimates, and assumptions of our Company and is based on our Company's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors that our Company believes are appropriate and reasonable. In addition to other estimates and assumptions which may be identified herein, estimates and assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the anticipated closing of the offering, the expected maturity date of the Notes, the expected use of the net proceeds of the offering and that the applicable economic and political environments and current industry conditions will generally continue. However, the completion of the offering is subject to customary closing conditions, termination rights and other risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the offering will be completed within anticipated timeframes or at all.

Many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by

forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors in the countries in which we do business; the behaviour of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchange rates; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; insurance risks including pricing risk, concentration risk and exposure to large losses and risks associated with estimates of loss reserves; strategic actions including dispositions; the ability to complete and effectively integrate acquisitions into existing operations and the ability to attain expected benefits; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the ability to appropriately manage human capital; the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation within the countries in which we operate; governmental investigations; litigation; changes in tax laws; changes in capital requirements; changes in reinsurance arrangements and availability and cost of reinsurance; ability to collect amounts owed; catastrophic events, such as earthquakes, hurricanes or pandemics; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts and cyberterrorism; risks associated with reliance on distribution partners, capacity providers and program administrators; third party risks; risk that models used to manage the business do not function as expected; climate change risk; risk of economic downturn; risk of inflation; risks relating to cyber-security; risks relating to artificial intelligence; risks relating to credit ratings; and other risks and factors detailed in the Company's documents filed with securities regulators in Canada from time to time.

We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements and information, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, our Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.