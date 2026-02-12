Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
WKN: A116P6 | ISIN: IE00BLNN3691 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WE
12.02.2026 22:36 Uhr
Weatherford International plc: Weatherford Awarded Multi-Year Integrated Completions Contract in Denmark

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") today announced it has been awarded a multi-year Integrated Completions contract by TotalEnergies in Denmark. The contract underscores TotalEnergies' confidence in Weatherford's technical expertise, execution capabilities, and commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality well solutions.

Under the agreement, Weatherford will deliver leading completions products and services supporting offshore operations in Denmark, drawing on its advanced technologies, experienced teams, and proven delivery model to drive safe and reliable execution. This award builds on Weatherford's long-standing relationship with TotalEnergies and further positions the Company as a trusted partner for integrated well solutions.

Girish Saligram, Weatherford's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are proud to be selected by TotalEnergies for this important multi-year contract. This award is a testament to the strength and breadth of our completions portfolio, the consistency of our execution, and the trust we've built through close collaboration with our customers. It also reflects the dedication of our teams, whose technical expertise and focus on delivery continue to differentiate Weatherford in demanding brownfield environments."

About Weatherford
Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company conducts business in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 16,700 team members representing more than 105 nationalities and 305 operating locations. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

For Investors:
Luke Lemoine
Weatherford Investor Relations
+1 713-836-7777
investor.relations@weatherford.com

For Media:
Kelley Hughes
Weatherford Communications, Marketing and Sustainability
media@weatherford.com


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.