Freitag, 13.02.2026
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
WKN: 863195 | ISIN: FR0000121667 | Ticker-Symbol: ESL
Tradegate
13.02.26 | 11:57
259,60 Euro
-0,95 % -2,50
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
259,60259,7012:05
259,60259,7012:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2026 08:06 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EssilorLuxottica announces the launch of a share buyback program

EssilorLuxottica announces the launch of a share buyback program

Paris, France (13 February 2026 - 8:00am) - EssilorLuxottica announces the launch of a share buyback program, reflecting the Group's confidence in its value creation and long-term prospects.

With a view to implementing this share buyback program, EssilorLuxottica has granted a mandate to an investment services provider to purchase up to 5,000,000 EssilorLuxottica shares, depending on market conditions, starting today, February 13, 2026.

The shares so acquired are intended to be awarded, transferred or sold to employees and corporate officers of EssilorLuxottica and its affiliated companies, especially in the context of profit-sharing plans, free share and performance share awards, stock option plans and any employee shareholding plans.

EssilorLuxottica launches this share buyback program in accordance with the 14th resolution approved by the Annual General Meeting of April 30, 20251-

Footnote
1 Descriptions of the EssilorLuxottica's share buyback programs are available in the Universal Registration Documents published on EssilorLuxottica's website under section "Regulatory Information".


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
