

Spain's consumer price inflation slowed more than estimated in January to the lowest in seven months, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 2.3 percent in January, below the initial estimate of 2.4 percent and prior month's 2.9 percent rise. A similar lower rate was last reported in June 2025.



Meanwhile, underlying inflation remained unchanged at 2.6 percent, in line with flash estimate.



EU harmonized inflation eased to 2.4 percent from 3.0 percent in December. The flash estimate showed an annual rate of 2.5 percent for January.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index slid 0.4 percent, as estimated, offsetting December's 0.3 percent increase.



The harmonized index of consumer prices dropped 0.8 percent, in contrast to the 0.3 percent rise in December. The figure for January was revised from the initially estimated 0.7 percent fall.



