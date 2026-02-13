Partnership Strengthens Volue's Position as a European Leader in Electrification Technology

Volue, a global leader in electrification and energy technology, today announced that TA Associates ("TA"), a leading global private equity firm, has joined as a new strategic investor alongside Advent International ("Advent"), Generation Investment Management ("Generation") and Arendals Fossekompani.

Over the past 18 months, Volue has undergone a strategic transformation to sharpen its focus on the energy sector. During this period, Volue divested non-core activities and invested in targeted R&D innovation and strategic acquisitions to further position Volue as a leading provider of integrated technology solutions for power trading and generation, grid optimization, and energy market intelligence.

Operating at the center of one of the most mission-critical markets of our time, Volue provides technology that enables utilities, grid operators, traders, and energy producers to manage increasing complexity, speed, and regulatory requirements while mastering the energy transition. Electrification is foundational to economic resilience and sustainability, particularly at a time when global energy demand is rising significantly.

Artificial intelligence is now a structural component of modern power systems. By combining deep domain expertise, high-quality time-series data, and mission-critical operational software, Volue has developed an AI-driven integrated intelligence platform designed to support the evolving needs of energy markets globally.

TA's investment represents strong conviction in Volue's strategy, performance, and long-term growth potential. The continued commitment of existing shareholders Advent, and Arendals Fossekompani and Generation, combined with TA's capital and experience scaling technology companies, further enhances Volue's ability to accelerate innovation, expansion, and strategic M&A.

Stephan Sieber joined Volue as Chief Executive Officer on January 1st. Under his leadership, the company is entering its next phase of focused and accelerated growth.

"Volue operates at the heart of one of the most important transformations of our generation. Energy systems are becoming more complex, more digital, and more interconnected. The transition to electrification is not optional; it is foundational to the sustainability and competitiveness of our societies. I believe that Volue has enormous potential to shape this future. Having worked with TA in the past, I know the strength and reliability they bring as a partner. I am delighted to welcome them alongside Advent, Arendals Fossekompani and Generation as we accelerate our journey," said Stephan Sieber, CEO of Volue.

"The growth in renewable energy is driving a rapidly increasing need for advanced, AI-driven technology to support critical decision-making. We believe this positions Volue to become a leading intelligence and execution layer across the market. We look forward to partnering with management and our fellow shareholders Advent, Generation and Arendals Fossekompani to support Volue's journey," said Morgan Seigler, Max Cancre and Laurent Indekeu from TA.

About Volue

Volue is a global leader in electrification technology, delivering an integrated platform that supports the full energy lifecycle, from data and forecasting to trading, asset optimization, and grid management, helping customers navigate an increasingly complex energy system. The company provides market leading price, generation, and demand forecasts; automated trading and market access; multi asset optimization across hydro, thermal, battery, wind, and solar portfolios; 24/7 asset operations; and advanced solutions for distribution system operators managing rapid electrification and decentralization. With more than 750 employees serving over 2,500 customers in more than 40 countries, Volue is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and operates globally, supporting energy producers, traders, DSOs, and other market participants in improving efficiency, managing risk, and driving stronger commercial outcomes across global power markets. Learn more at www.volue.com/.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its core sectors, including technology, business services, financial services, and healthcare. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has more than 160 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai, and Hong Kong. Learn more at www.ta.com.

