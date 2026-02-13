Netmarble: THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: ORIGIN CONFIRMS LAUNCH DATE; PLAY EARLIER MARCH 16 ON PLAYSTATION5 AND STEAM

Grand Launch with Mobile Expansion to Follow on March 23

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality games, announced today the official launch schedule for its new open world RPG The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin. Players on PlayStation5 and Steam will be granted to play earlier beginning March 16, 2026.

The game's grand launch follows on March 23, expanding to mobile so more players can experience The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin across platforms.

This staged rollout reflects a platform-first approach designed to support stable service and an optimized play experience. Based on Closed Beta Test feedback, the game is applying upgrades to controls, combat pacing, and overall UI/UX, with a more polished version set to roll out across all platforms at the March 23 grand launch.

A global participation event is now live on X through February 17 to mark this launch schedule announcement. Fans can enter by following the official account and leaving a comment. Winners will be selected via a random draw.

In addition, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin will release a new interview video series featuring the original anime voice cast on February 14. The series will kick off with the voice of Elizabeth, followed by interviews with voice actors behind key characters such as Meliodas and King.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is currently open for pre-registration on Google Play , the App Store , and the official website , with wishlist options available on PlayStation5 and Steam .

Based on the hit Japanese manga and anime IP The Seven Deadly Sins, which has sold over 55 million copies globally, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin lets players explore Britannia in a vast open world. It features tag-based combat, combination skills, and customizable teams using diverse characters and weapons. Multiplayer elements include forming parties for exploration or teaming up to defeat bosses.

About Netmarble Corporation

Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, Raven2, MARVEL Future Fight, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com .

