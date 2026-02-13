

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's DAX benchmark that tracks the performance of the 40 largest companies listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is trading on a cautious note while markets worry about the U.S. inflation data, AI-related disruptions as well as the ongoing earnings season. The decline in Wall Street on Thursday weighed on sentiment.



The DAX index has edged down 0.04 percent to 24,817.74 from 24,827.83 at previous close. The day's trading ranged between a high of 24,890.24 and a low of 24,745.74. The index had touched an all-time high of 25,507.79 on January 13.



In the 40-scrip index, 19 scrips are trading in the overnight green zone.



MTU Aero Engines has jumped 3.47 percent. Deutsche Borse rallied 2.8 percent. Rheinmetall as well as Merck followed with gains of more than 2 percent.



Siemens led losses with a decline of 3.9 percent. Brenntag, Deutsche Bank, RWE, Siemens Energy, all lost more than 2.4 percent.



The six-currency Dollar Index has firmed up above the flatline on Friday. The index is now trading at 97.07 versus 96.93 at close on Thursday. The EUR/USD pair has declined 0.11 percent to 1.1858 after ranging between 1.1873 and 1.1847. The EUR/GBP pair is trading 0.08 percent lower at 0.8708. Amidst the yen's weakness, the EUR/JPY pair has increased 0.37 percent to 181.92.



Amidst cooling bond yields globally, ten-year German bond yields have eased 0.13 percent overnight to 2.7734 percent. The yield which was at 2.7770 percent at the previous close ranged between 2.7785 percent and 2.7602 percent in the day's trading.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News