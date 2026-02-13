Berkeley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Helio Corporation (OTCID: HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company") today provided a corporate update outlining continued execution across its Space-Based Solar Power ("SBSP") initiatives, NASA-supported hardware programs, and structured investor engagement efforts, reinforcing its strategy to drive long-term shareholder value through commercialization.

February Multi-City Investor Roadshow

Helio announced a multi-city investor roadshow across Dallas, Houston, Tampa, and Sarasota, providing qualified investors with direct access to management and detailed discussion of the Company's long-term SBSP roadmap, capital strategy, and commercialization plans.

NASA SBIR Phase II QSRM Program Progress

Helio reported continued advancement under its NASA Phase II SBIR award supporting development of its QuasiStatic Release Mechanism (QSRM), a next-generation space deployment device designed for low-shock separation. Upcoming validation testing is intended to support readiness for potential commercial and government flight applications.

Lead Systems Engineer Appointed for SBSP

Helio announced the appointment of Oliver Fildes as Lead Systems Engineer for Space-Based Solar Power. Mr. Fildes brings more than 15 years of aerospace engineering experience, including work on NASA-associated programs, and will lead systems integration, operational execution, and technical validation across Helio's SBSP architecture.

Global SBSP Momentum

Helio commented on accelerating international momentum around SBSP, citing developments across China, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. commercial launch sector as validation of the economic and strategic viability of orbital energy infrastructure.

Management believes declining launch costs, systems engineering advances, and rising global energy demand are aligning to support long-term SBSP commercialization. Helio continues to focus on applying its aerospace heritage and space-qualified hardware expertise to scalable energy infrastructure solutions designed to generate long-term shareholder value.

"Across our engineering programs, SBSP systems, and investor engagement, we are executing against a long-term growth platform," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "We believe sustained technical progress and market validation position Helio to dominate the emerging space-based energy sector while prioritizing long-term shareholder value."

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

