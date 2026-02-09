Berkeley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Helio Corporation (OTCID: HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company") today announced a multi-city investor roadshow scheduled for late February 2026, reflecting its continued focus on transparent shareholder communication and disciplined capital markets engagement.

The February roadshow is part of Helio's broader investor outreach initiative aimed at strengthening engagement with institutional and accredited investors and clearly communicating the Company's long-term strategy for space-based energy infrastructure. Helio's Board of Directors has designated investor communications as a core strategic priority, underscoring the Company's commitment to transparency, consistent messaging, and alignment with shareholder interests.

Members of Helio's executive and technical leadership team will host a series of small-group investor luncheons and dinners in key U.S. markets:

February 23, 2026

Midday Investor Luncheon - Dallas, Texas (approximately 30 investors)

February 24, 2026

Midday Investor Luncheon - Houston, Texas (approximately 35 investors)

Evening Investor Dinner - Houston, Texas (approximately 35 investors)

February 25, 2026

Midday Investor Luncheon - Tampa, Florida (approximately 30 investors)

Early Evening Investor Dinner - Sarasota, Florida (approximately 25 investors)

These meetings are designed to provide qualified investors with direct access to management and a detailed overview of Helio's strategic direction, proprietary technology platform, and the market opportunity for space-based solar power as a foundational component of future global energy infrastructure.

Helio's management team will also discuss the Company's progress across technology development, systems engineering, and mission execution, as well as its approach to long-term value creation and capital markets discipline.

"These roadshow meetings allow for meaningful, in-person dialogue with investors focused on long-term outcomes," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "Consistent, transparent engagement is essential as we continue executing our strategy and building long-term shareholder value."

Helio plans to maintain an active investor outreach cadence through hosted meetings, earnings communications, and direct engagement with the investment community. While not required under current SEC regulations, the Company intends to continue providing regular updates as part of its commitment to accountability and transparency.

Investors and qualified market participants interested in attending the February investor meetings or learning more about Helio's technology platform and long-term strategy are encouraged to contact the Company directly for additional information.

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

Source: Helio Corporation