Berkeley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Helio Corporation (OTCID: HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today highlighted a series of recent global news developments underscoring both the volitility of traditional fossil-fuel supply chains and the accelerating validation of Space-Based Solar Power (SBSP) as a future baseload energy solution.

Across major global publications, energy analysts and policymakers are increasingly acknowledging a widening gap between rising electricity demand and the reliability of traditional oil and gas supply systems, reflecting a structural shift in the world's energy landscape. As demand for electricity continues to surge, driven by artificial intelligence, electrification, and industrial growth, Helio believes SBSP is increasingly recognized as a necessary component to the future of energy production.

Geopolitical Conflict Exposes Volitility of Oil Supply Chains

Recent reporting highlights how geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are once again disrupting global oil markets.

The conflict has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy corridors, through which roughly 20% of global oil and natural gas normally flows. The disruption has already triggered major volatility in global energy markets and has pushed oil prices even higher.

Energy analysts warn that continued instability could push oil prices above $100 per barrel while exacerbating inflationary pressure and energy shortages worldwide. For Helio, these events underscore the structural vulnerabilities of terrestrial energy systems that depend on geographically concentrated resources and fragile supply chains.

"Energy infrastructure that depends on narrow shipping corridors and politically sensitive regions will inevitably face periodic disruptions," said Ed Cabrera, CEO and Chairman of Helio Corporation. "Energy collected in space and transmitted directly to receiving stations on Earth is fundamentally immune to many of the geopolitical and logistical risks that continue to impact global oil markets."

Electricity Demand Surges with the Rise of Artificial Intelligence

Another emerging trend reinforcing the need for new energy sources is the dramatic rise in electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence and data center expansion. Governments and utilities worldwide are now scrambling to expand transmission infrastructure and generation capacity to support the next wave of computing growth.

Industry analysts increasingly warn that the scale of electricity demand required by AI systems could rival the energy consumption of major industrial sectors in the coming decade, placing increasing strain on traditional energy systems and accelerating the need for new baseload generation technologies.

Helio believes that emerging technologies like SBSP may become critical components of future energy infrastructure capable of supporting this accelerating demand capable of delivering continuous power independent of weather, time of day, or geographic limitations.

Expanding Commercial Interest in Orbital Energy Infrastructure

A growing number of international publications are now highlighting the role that SBSP could play in the future global energy system. Beyond terrestrial power markets, growing interest in space-based energy is also being driven by emerging orbital industries.

Industry coverage highlights how the rise of in-space manufacturing, satellite infrastructure, and potential space-based data centers is creating new demand for power generation in orbit itself. This growing ecosystem is expected to accelerate the development of orbital energy technologies while expanding the commercial markets they can serve. Helio believes these developments represent a fundamental inflection point for the SBSP sector.

These articles highlight a broadening consensus among policymakers, scientists, and industry leaders that SBSP will play a major role in addressing global energy demand, energy security, and climate targets. Several studies suggest that integrating orbital solar systems into future power grids could significantly reduce reliance on intermittent terrestrial renewables while providing consistent gigawatt-scale electricity generation.

A New Era for Global Energy Infrastructure

Taken together, the convergence of geopolitical energy instability, rapidly expanding electricity demand, and accelerating technological validation of SBSP suggests a structural shift in the global energy landscape. Helio Corporation is actively advancing technologies and partnerships designed to support the development of orbital solar power systems capable of delivering reliable baseload electricity to Earth.

"As global energy demand accelerates and traditional supply chains face increasing volatility, the world is beginning to recognize that energy infrastructure must evolve," said Greg Delory CTO of Helio Corporation. "Space-based solar power represents one of the few technologies capable of delivering clean, continuous, and globally scalable electricity. Helio intends to play a leading role in bringing that future online."

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

