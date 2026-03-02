Berkeley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Helio Corporation (OTCID: HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company") a space-qualified hardware manufacturer and clean energy innovator advancing Space-Based Solar Power (SBSP), today announced the completion of its comprehensive economic modeling and analysis for its proprietary SBSP system architecture.

Helio Corporation has completed its initial mission architecture formulation for an implementation of Space-Based Solar Power (SBSP). The results of this design and analysis work continue to support utility-scale SBSP as a cost-effective source of electricity at wholesale for less than $0.10 per kilowatt hour. This price point is competitive with current energy costs while delivering clean, sustainable power.

SBSP will be able to replace non-renewable carbon-emitting sources of power generation, such as fossil fuels, for the underling energy need that acts as the foundation of the energy grid. Unlike other renewable sources which suffer from intermittency issues, SBSP can provide true baseload power - the reliable, continuous "always-on" electricity that the grid must supply 24/7 to meet the lowest level of daily demand - and has the potential to replace carbon-emitting fossil fuels that currently meet this foundational energy demand.

Helio's proven expertise in outcome-driven mission architecture, combined with its experience designing space-qualified hardware, uniquely positions the Company to address the complex challenges of deploying SBSP systems. Building on its work in prior successful space missions, Helio has developed proprietary designs and methodologies for deploying large-scale solar collection arrays in orbit and transmitting energy to Earth via advanced radiofrequency (RF) technologies, to be integrated by its award-winning team.

Helio's newly completed economic modeling incorporates launch cost trends, orbital assembly methodologies, thin-film photovoltaic advancements, RF transmission efficiency, terrestrial rectenna infrastructure, and various other considerations for its SBSP architecture. The resulting Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) analysis, the average net present cost of electricity generation for a power plant over its lifetime and standard benchmark for comparing energy technologies, demonstrates a clear pathway to delivering scalable, baseload power at competitive rates. The calculated LCOE ranges from $0.10 to $0.20 per kilowatt hour at wholesale, with more aggressive assumptions incorporating incremental technological advancements reducing the estimate to approximately $0.07 per kilowatt hour.

This milestone represents the transition from conceptual validation to economically grounded implementation planning, positioning Helio to advance toward technical demonstrations, strategic partnership development, and capital formation initiatives.

Over the past year, Helio has accelerated progress on its SBSP initiative by completing detailed system modeling and deployment feasibility studies. The Company has initiated outreach within the thin-film photovoltaic sector to enhance efficiency, reduce mass-to-orbit, and improve system robustness. Helio has expanded its focus on power systems architecture and terrestrial power distribution to ensure grid-integration readiness, maintaining critical RF engineering leadership while securing additional technical expertise. The Company has made significant investments to retain and strengthen these capabilities, which remain foundational to its Space-Based Solar Power transmission architecture.

"We are witnessing a unique convergence between the history of humanity's work on SBSP concepts, emerging technology, and the maturation of the new space economy, including the falling costs of launch," said Gregory Deloy, Chief Technology Officer of Helio Corporation. "We are at both the technical and economic inflection point that will enable SBSP to become a technically robust and cost-effective reality."

"The completion of our economic modeling and analysis underscores our dedication to long-term shareholder value, responsible capital deployment, and advancing space-based solar power as a sustainable baseload energy solution for the global market," said Ed Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Helio Corporation.

To promote transparency and engagement, Helio will host a live Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) session focused on its financial modeling, LCOE assumptions, and long-term commercialization strategy. Details regarding scheduling and registration will be announced shortly. The AMA will provide shareholders, analysts, and prospective partners with direct access to leadership to review modeling assumptions, discuss sensitivity analyses, and outline next-stage capital requirements.

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

