Berkeley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Helio Corporation (OTCID: HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company") today commented on accelerating international validation of Space Based Solar Power ("SBSP"), citing recent developments in Japan, the United Kingdom, and global energy markets as evidence that SBSP is advancing as a practical solution to rising energy demand.

Japan is preparing to launch its OHISAMA space based solar power demonstration satellite in 2026, marking one of the most advanced real world SBSP tests to date. The mission will collect solar energy in orbit, convert it into microwave power, and wirelessly transmit it to a ground receiver, validating end to end power generation and delivery from space. The rapid prototype timeline and national coordination reflect growing institutional confidence that SBSP is a practical, deployable energy solution rather than a distant concept. (https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/16293144)

Broader business coverage emphasizes that the true opportunity lies in delivering dependable, utility grade electricity to terrestrial grids. Because SBSP provides continuous power unaffected by weather or time of day, it offers reliable baseload generation and a strategic complement to terrestrial renewables. Advancing technology and increasing capital investment are bringing SBSP closer to practical deployment, positioning it as a stabilizing force for grids facing rising demand from artificial intelligence, electrification, and industrial growth. Helio remains focused on enabling grid scale energy delivery to terrestrial customers, positioning the Company at the forefront of the next generation of global power infrastructure. (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/time-space-based-solar-power-200000637.html)

International validation continues in Europe. A recent UK government-commissioned study found that existing offshore wind farm infrastructure could support early space based solar power deployment by hosting rectenna ground receivers and connecting to established grid links, helping to integrate SBSP into current energy systems and accelerating practical adoption, framing SBSP as a logical next step in national energy evolution. The report suggests that leveraging these existing renewable sites reduces risk and cost barriers, reinforcing international validation of SBSP as a complementary and scalable energy solution. (https://interestingengineering.com/energy/uk-space-solar-offshore-wind-farms)

Economic analysis further strengthens the commercial case. By transmitting energy from orbit to ground based rectennas using microwaves, SBSP enables dual land use, allowing agricultural or other economic activity to continue beneath the receiving arrays. This land efficiency improves project economics, reduces environmental tradeoffs, and reinforces the long-term viability of SBSP at scale. Helio estimates that SBSP can generate grid scale electricity comparable to traditional solar farms while only utilizing approximately 10 percent of the land footprint and supporting dual-use applications. (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/space-based-solar-power-economically-220000497.html)

Collectively, these developments reflect a decisive shift in market perception. SBSP is increasingly viewed as an economically grounded infrastructure opportunity supported by rapid prototyping, land efficient deployment models, and clear pathways to grid integration. This convergence of technical validation, economic efficiency, and international adoption signals an emerging infrastructure category with long-term growth potential.

Helio believes it is uniquely positioned within this evolving landscape. Unlike speculative entrants, the Company combines space-qualified hardware manufacturing expertise with systems engineering capabilities essential to scaling orbital infrastructure. As global programs validate SBSP's commercial viability, Helio views the moment as confirmation of a long-term strategy centered on enabling grid scale energy delivery while supplying the precision engineered components that underpin this emerging industrial buildout.

"When multiple nations independently advance prototype launches, land efficient receiver models, and structured deployment programs, that is not coincidence," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "SBSP timelines are compressing, institutional adoption is accelerating, and commercialization pathways are opening. Orbital energy is transitioning from concept to asset class."

Helio views the accelerating international validation of SBSP as both market confirmation and a catalyst for long term value creation as orbital energy moves toward commercial deployment.

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

