Berkeley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Helio Corporation (OTCID: HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company") today announced the successful completion of its recent Texas and Florida non-deal investor roadshow while also confirming additional investor meetings in Florida scheduled for March 9-10, followed by the Company's participation in the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) Conference in Fort Lauderdale on March 11-12, 2026.

The February roadshow represented another step in Helio's ongoing investor outreach initiative designed to strengthen engagement with institutional and accredited investors while communicating the Company's long-term strategy to develop scalable Space-Based Solar Power (SBSP) infrastructure.

The roadshow began on February 23 in Dallas, Texas, where Helio hosted a well-attended investor luncheon. Vikas "Vik" Parti, Helio's Independent Board Chair for Intellectual Property Strategy, attended the Dallas meeting and introduced himself to investors, highlighting the Company's focus on protecting and strategically leveraging its intellectual property as it advances SBSP development and positions itself as a foundational "picks and shovels" provider within the emerging space industrial economy.

Helio continued its outreach on February 24 with two investor sessions in Houston, Texas, followed by meetings in Tampa and Sarasota, Florida on February 25. Across all events, the Company engaged a diverse audience that included private investors, energy industry professionals, and participants from the oil and gas sector.

Management welcomed robust dialogue throughout the roadshow, addressing detailed questions regarding Helio's technology platform, commercialization pathway, and long-term market opportunity. Notably, several attendees from the traditional energy sector expressed strong interest in the potential for Space-Based Solar Power to complement the existing global energy ecosystem by providing scalable, baseload clean energy.

"Our objective was to engage directly with investors, test our messaging, and build conviction around Helio's long-term vision," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "The level of engagement we saw, particularly from members of the traditional energy sector, reinforced our belief that Space-Based Solar Power will play a meaningful role in the future global energy mix."

Building on the momentum from the February roadshow, Helio will continue its investor outreach with a series of Florida-based investor meetings on March 9-10, 2026.

March 9, 2026

Investor Luncheon (Noon) - West Palm Beach, Florida (approximately 20 investors)

Investor Dinner (5:00PM) - Boca Raton, Florida (approximately 25 investors)

March 10, 2026

Investor Luncheon (Noon) - Miami, Florida (approximately 25 investors)

These meetings will provide qualified investors with direct access to management and a discussion of Helio's strategic roadmap, proprietary technology platform, and long-term commercialization plans for space-based solar power systems.

Following the Florida investor meetings, Helio will participate in the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) Conference taking place March 11-12, 2026 at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. During the conference, Helio's leadership team will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors and present the Company's long-term strategy for scalable space-based energy infrastructure.

Helio views continued participation in investor conferences, roadshows, and direct engagement with the investment community as a key component of its capital markets strategy and commitment to transparency with shareholders.

Investors and qualified market participants interested in attending the Florida investor meetings or scheduling time with management at the NIBA Conference are encouraged to contact the Company directly for additional information.

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

