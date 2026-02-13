A.I.S. Resources Limited: A.I.S. Resources' Saint John Copper/Gold/Antimony Project Gets TSXV Acceptance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTC-Pink: AISSF) ("AIS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received TSXV Exchange acceptance for the September 15, 2025 earn-in agreement with Riversgold Ltd. (ASX: RGL) ("Riversgold"), granting AIS the right to acquire up to a 75% interest in the new Saint John IOCG/Porphyry Project located in New Brunswick, Canada (the "St. John Project").

AIS CEO, Marc Enright-Morin commented, "Now that we have received Exchange acceptance we are excited to move forward with this unique opportunity to advance a possible IOCG/porphyry system."

Additional Information Regarding Transaction Terms:

Upon TSXV acceptance AIS shall issue 2,860,000 shares at $0.05 per share to Riversgold.

To earn 51% of the St. John Project, AIS shall spend: Year 1: CAD $400,000 on early exploration, including drone MobileMT surveys, IP survey, and 1,000 meters of approved drilling. Year 2: CAD $1 million additional drilling.

To earn 75%, AIS shall spend: Year 3-4: CAD $3 million on drilling and early development work.

Riversgold will retain a 25% free-carried interest through to the decision to mine.

If at any time Riversgold's interest is diluted below 10%, its interest shall be converted to a 2% NSR. AIS shall have the right to purchase the NSR for $1 Million per 1%.

Riversgold is party to an underlying option agreement wherein Riversgold may earn a 100% interest in the St. John Project by paying: $25,000 in cash and an additional $35,000 in cash &/or shares of Riversgold upon closing of the underlying option agreement (PAID) $25,000 in cash and an additional $35,000 in cash &/or shares of Riversgold on the first anniversary of closing (PAID) $25,000 in cash and an additional $35,000 in cash &/or shares of Riversgold on each of the second through fourth anniversaries of closing.

In the event that Riversgold receives a default notice from the optionors of the underlying agreement Riversgold shall immediately notify AIS. AIS shall have the right to rectify the default. Any payments made by AIS to the optionors shall be applied toward AIS' earn in expenditures.

The underlying option agreement is subject to a 2% Gross Smelter Return royalty (GSR) payable to the underlying optionors. AIS shall have the right to purchase the GSR for $1 Million per 1%.

AIS is at arms' length to both Riversgold and the underlying optionors.





About the Saint John Project:

The Saint John Project is a district-scale IOCG/porphyry exploration target providing strategic exposure to gold and silver (precious metals), copper (energy transition metal), and antimony (critical mineral).

The project covers 101 km² in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction. Located just 20 km west of Saint John, New Brunswick and 50 km from the U.S. border, the project benefits from exceptional infrastructure, including highways, rail, deep-water port, power stations, and a skilled local workforce.

Riversgold have released multiple press releases on the Australian Stock Exchange over the past year as they have moved this project up the value chain. Geological results were previously disclosed by Riversgold in press releases on ASX dated January 29, 2025 and April 9, 2025. Refer to www.riversgold.com.au

Geological Highlights:

Little Lepreau Prospect

Roadside Quary surface samples: Gold up to 41.6 g/t, Silver up to 1,600 g/t, Copper up to 7.64%, Antimony >1%.

Magnetic data received from the high resolution 25 metre line spaced survey has delineated multiple magnetic low response areas that bear a similar magnetic signature to the Roadside Quarry mineralization.

Maiden drilling (2,000m) approved for 2025.





Prince of Wales Prospect

surface samples: Gold up to 11.4 g/t, Silver up to 1,050 g/t, Copper up to 10.55%, Lead up to 18.85%.





Hideaway Prospect

surface samples: Gold up to 1.7 g/t, Silver up to 8 g/t, Copper up to 2.01%.





Next Steps:

Expand drone MobileMT + IP surveys across the whole project and refine drill targets (~CAD $300,000 budget).

Commence 2,000m maiden RC/DD drill program at Little Lepreau in 2025/2026.



Figure 1 - Saint John Project (Source of Map: Riversgold press release on ASX dated April 9, 2025)

Figure 2 - Prince of Wales roadside cutting with exposed mineralization (Source of Map: Riversgold press release on ASX dated January 29, 2025)

Figure 3 - Little Lepreau Roadside Quarry Prospect (Inset 1) - Sample Grades (Source of Map: Riversgold press release on ASX dated April 9, 2025)

Figure 4 - Hideaway Prospect (Inset 2) - Sample Grades (Source of Map: Riversgold press release on ASX April 9, 2025)

Figure 5 - Price of Wales Prospect (Inset 3) - Sample Grades (Source of Map: Riversgold press release on ASX dated April 9, 2025)

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Edward Mead, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101 and who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Mead is a director of Riversgold Ltd and a consultant to Riversgold through Doraleda Pty.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. AIS is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists and finance professionals with a proven record of success in capital markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

A.I.S. Resources Limited

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

Corporate Contact

For further information, please contact:

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

T: +1-778-892-5455

E: marc@aisresources.com

Website: www.aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release-



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48c338b6-6f73-48a5-a481-5c10a5fc204d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42629e14-de90-407c-aaca-9a1d8bb711f1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3215ca6f-1838-437b-8fc9-f03cc7ae622b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c568ef5c-ded4-4acf-bdb0-c4d777a80641

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3caeb97-33be-4ab5-ae3f-52889b7c81b1