A.I.S. Resources Limited: A.I.S. Resources Announces Adoption of Shareholder Rights Plan

VANCOUVER, B.C., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTC-Pink: AISSF) ("AIS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors (the "Board") has approved a shareholder rights plan (the "Rights Plan"). The adoption of the Rights Plan is intended to ensure, to the extent possible, that all shareholders of the Company are treated fairly in connection with any take-over bid for the Company's shares (as defined in the Rights Plan) and to protect against acquisitions of control of the Company through purchases of shares that are exempt from applicable Canadian take-over bid rules, also referred to as "creeping" take-over bids. The Rights Plan is substantially similar to shareholder rights plans adopted by other Canadian issuers, and it was not adopted in response to any specific proposal or intention to acquire control of the Company.

Subject to the terms of the Rights Plan, the rights will become exercisable only when a person (an "Acquiring Person"), together with its affiliates, associates and joint actors, acquires or attempts to acquire beneficial ownership of 20% or more of the outstanding shares without complying with the "permitted bid" provisions of the Rights Plan or without approval of the Board. Should such an acquisition occur or be announced, each right would, upon exercise, entitle the holder thereof, (other than the Acquiring Person and its affiliates, associates and joint actors), to purchase shares at a 50% discount to the market price at the time. The Rights Plan provides that the rights are redeemable by the Company in certain circumstances. Pursuant to the Rights Plan, one right shall be issued at the record time in respect of each share issued and outstanding at the record date, and one right shall be issued in respect of each share issued after the record date.

The Rights Plan is effective immediately but is subject to ratification by shareholders of the Company at the Company's 2026 annual general and special meeting of shareholders, which will be held on March 10, 2026 and to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. If the Rights Plan is not ratified by Company's shareholders on or prior to August 3, 2026 the Rights Plan will terminate and all rights issued thereunder will be cancelled. A copy of the Rights Plan will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. AIS is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists and finance professionals with a proven record of success in capital markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
A.I.S. Resources Limited
Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

Corporate Contact
For further information, please contact:
Marc Enright-Morin, CEO
T: +1-778-892-5455
E: marc@aisresources.com
Website: www.aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


