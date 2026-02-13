

BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic growth accelerated somewhat in the three months ending in December, flash data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product grew an unadjusted 1.0 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, following a 0.9 percent rise in the third quarter. Moreover, this was the fastest growth in 2025.



The growth in the final quarter was driven by a more significant growth in investments, specifically in the general government sector, and also by a positive balance of foreign trade, the agency said.



The seasonally adjusted GDP expanded at a stable rate of 0.8 percent.



On a quarterly basis, GDP advanced 0.2 percent versus a 0.3 percent rise in the third quarter.



During the whole year 2025, the Slovakian Republic expanded 0.8 percent compared with 2024, thanks to investments and a positive foreign trade balance.



Data showed that employment dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent sequentially and annually in the December quarter.



