Brand Introduces New Styles That Tell Story of Reinvention Versatility Through Culture Icons

Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) releases the next offering of clogs and mules for Spring 2026, this time featuring new silhouettes and styles derived from the fan-favorite UGG Tasman. To showcase the release of these soon-to-be consumer favorites, UGG tapped global rap sensation Central Cee and Olympic snowboarding champion Su Yiming to be the faces of the newest campaign to celebrate elevated versatility.

Central Cee wearing the UGG Otzo Clog

The UGG Tasman is loved by athletes and celebrities from around the world who have taken the iconic silhouette and inserted it into culture through tunnel walks, red carpets and fashionable street style. This Spring, UGG finds inspiration from these style-defining moments and consumer-favorite aspects of the Tasman, crafting something completely new with the Tasman Lace, and Tasman Albite. UGG signature comfort and style is transformed this spring with the introduction of the new icon, the Otzo Clog. The global reimagining and reinvention of these styles inspired the seasonal campaign, featuring Central Cee in front of a wall of clocks reading times for major cities across the world to showcase the brand's timeless style that comes to life globally, matched with the juxtaposition of Su Yiming in a minimal environment styled in a streetstyle manner allowing the new footwear style to pop. Similar to UGG, these global icons are not just one place but everywhere. Adapting, evolving, shaping what's next.

This spring, UGG introduces a refined evolution of a slip-on that blends heritage craftsmanship with modern aesthetics by welcoming a new icon to the family, the Otzo Clog. A dual-gender style, bringing ultra comfort, a sleek silhouette, and everyday wear together with premium, durable nubuck leather and wool lining. The Tasman Lace, available in Chestnut and Black, provides endless ways to make the style your own with a dual-lace system of multiple lacing, looping, and tying options on top of the brand's iconic suede upper. The Tasman Albite, available in Black and Jasmine, is a limited-edition shoe that's almost entirely handmade featuring hand-done leather whipstitching to mimic the heritage of the UGGbraid, with a targeted focus on traditional craftsmanship. Coming as the second dual-gender style in the offering, there are only 2,000 pairs globally 1,000 in each colorway with the number marked on the footbed of each.

These styles are available now at UGG.com, UGG stores, and select wholesale retailers nationwide.

About UGG

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors, and then the world, UGG designs and retails footwear, apparel, and accessories with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. Delivering more than $2 billion in annual sales, UGG partners with the best retailers globally and owns concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit ugg.com @ugg.

About Central Cee

Founded Central Cee, the UK's global rap sensation, released his long-awaited debut album, Can't Rush Greatness, on January 24, 2025. This landmark project from a UK rap sensation turned global star represents a defining moment in Central Cee's career, following his domination of global charts with acclaimed mixtapes Wild West and 23, as well as the new single "GBP" featuring 21 Savage, which has leapt straight into the UK Top 10 as the first UK Rap single of 2025 to achieve this feat. The album release rounds off an incredible week for the West-London hailing talent, who was also announced as having three Brit Award nominations for this year's ceremony, including Best UK Artist, Best Song for "Band4Band" and "Best Hip Hop Grime." Cench also gifted fans a cinematic black and white visual (directed by Kelvin Jones JRPACES) for the raw, open and honest album track, "Limitless". Recorded across multiple locations worldwide over the past year, Can't Rush Greatness showcases Central Cee's evolution as an artist. With production credits from a roster of top talents-including his longtime collaborator Dave-the album fuses raw lyricism, bold production, and a relentless drive to push the boundaries of UK rap. It's a project created on Central Cee's own timeline, embodying patience and trust in his craft, released only when it was finely polished and ready for the world.

With Can't Rush Greatness, Central Cee delivers what feels like a love letter to his core fans. It's an example of growth-an elevated version of what Wild West showcased, whilst also incorporating the storytelling and raw honesty of his previous mixtape, 23. Unlike his earlier works, which were notably featureless, Cench's debut album expands the collaborative horizon-all without compromising his signature style. Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed an on-going theme of Rose Gold, which Cench has effortlessly woven into every element of his activity over the past months-from his Queen Elizabeth chain, driving a fleet of supercars to Paris, a rose gold mic on Colors, arriving at The GQ MOTY Awards in a custom Rose Gold Range Rover Defender-and every moment has been curated to perfection.

On Can't Rush Greatness, Central Cee taps into a wide spectrum of themes, balancing the gritty realism that has become his signature with bold experimentation and a global perspective. "Ten" (ft. Skepta) highlights the dominance and confidence that underpins Cench's rise to the top. Trap drums over drill inspired production with a pure grime energy provide the perfect melodic landscape for Skepta to bring a hard-hitting energy to this collaboration, which is all about exuding power, winning mentality, and setting the bar high for UK rap.

"CRG" (ft. Dave) adds a more introspective note, as the two artists reflect on loyalty, gratitude, and the weight of success. Their chemistry shines through, bringing depth and mutual respect to a standout track that underscores their place as two of the most vital voices in contemporary UK music.

For fans of Central Cee's more melodic side, "Now We're Strangers" (featuring the vocals of Kamal., who also featured on Central Cee and Dave's collaborative tape Split Decision), and "Truth in the Lies" (ft. Lil Durk) delve into the emotional complexities of love, heartbreak, and trust. "Now We're Strangers" leans into especially personal territory, with a rare lyrical glimpse into Cee's private life. This is Central Cee at his most vulnerable, using music as a vehicle for raw storytelling and catharsis.

Elsewhere, "GATA" (ft. Young Miko) incorporates a dose of Spanish for Central Cee's far-reaching fan-base.

In the wake of 2023's Sprinter with Dave becoming the most-streamed UK Spotify single of 2023 and the first UK rap song to hold the Number 1 spot for 10 consecutive weeks, with over 2 billion global streams and 1.5 billion video views to date Cench's 2024 smash single "BAND4BAND" with Lil Baby became the highest-charting UK rap track on the Billboard Hot 100. Breaking barriers in the U.S. and dominating Urban and Rhythmic radio charts, Central Cee's debut album Can't Rush Greatness serves to reinforce his position as a boundary-pushing force across the globe.

Central Cee has redefined the global perception of UK rap, breaking barriers and setting unprecedented milestones. His ability to seamlessly blend raw storytelling with universal appeal has resonated across continents, bridging linguistic and cultural divides. With Can't Rush Greatness, he reaffirms his position as one of the most vital voices in contemporary rap, delivering an album that is both deeply personal and globally resonant.

About Su Yiming

Su Yuming gained international acclaim by winning the Gold Medal in the Men's Big Air event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. At just 17, he became China's first Olympic snowboarding champion, showcasing his remarkable talent and marking a historic moment for the sport.

