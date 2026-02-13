Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40PW4 | ISIN: US09290D1019 | Ticker-Symbol: UU2
Stuttgart
13.02.26 | 16:17
885,80 Euro
-0,49 % -4,40
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
890,00892,0016:40
890,40893,0016:37
PR Newswire
13.02.2026 15:12 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: BlackRock Rings Opening Bell to Honor Black History Month

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 13th

  • Markets are slipping Friday morning following the release of the delayed January CPI Report, with economists anticipating inflation grew by 2.5% year-over-year and 0.3% month-over-month.
  • Tune into NYSE Live as John Foraker, Co-Founder and CEO of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM), sat down with Kristen Scholer to discuss the big opportunities the company sees following its IPO last week.
  • Former CFTC Acting Chair and Moonpay Executive Caroline Pham will join NYSE Live to share more on the firm's partnership with Deel to expand stablecoin salary payouts.
  • The NYSE is celebrating Lunar New Year, decorating the façade and trading floor to mark the Year of the Horse.

Opening Bell
BlackRock's (NYSE: BLK) Black Professional & Allies Network celebrates U.S. Black History Month

Closing Bell
Iris Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: IRAB U) rings the NYSE Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Forgent's leadership interviewed at the NYSE.

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903828/NYSE_Feb_13_Market_Update.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903802/NYSE_Forgent_Opening_Bell.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-blackrock-rings-opening-bell-to-honor-black-history-month-302687701.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.