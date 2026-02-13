Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - The BlackRock Canada team ("BlackRock"), and members of the Families & Allies at BlackRock ("FAB") Network, joined Aimee Rotman, ETF Specialist, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market to celebrate Family Day.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIBPzFvXM94

It was a fun-filled afternoon for the TSX and BlackRock teams, celebrating learning, financial inclusion, and the introduction of family members to Canada's financial markets.

BlackRock is an asset manager and one of the world's leading providers of investment, advisory, and risk management solutions. Its purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, BlackRock helps millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

BlackRock is a global company with 100+ offices in over 38 different locations, giving it unique global reach and local relationships. Because BlackRock is worldwide, it brings the best of the world to how it invests in Canada.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283946

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange