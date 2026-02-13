

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remains weak and the FTSE 100 benchmark of the London Stock Exchange is trading close to the flatline on Friday. The index remains subdued as markets digest the latest U.S. CPI report as well as grapple with lingering fears about AI spends as well as AI-led disruptions.



The FTSE 100 which had closed at 10,402.44 on Thursday traded between 10,378.55 and 10,446.06 on Friday.



The index is currently trading at 10,398.60, edging down 0.04 percent from the previous close. At current levels, the benchmark has gained more than 18 percent over the course of the past one year.



In the 100-scrip index, 45 scrips are trading in the overnight green zone.



RELX topped gains with a surge of 7.1 percent. Experian rallied 5.6 percent followed by Rolls Royce Holdings that added 4.2 percent. 3I Group as well as Melrose Industries gained more than 3.5 percent in Friday's trading.



Natwest Group slipped 4.7 percent followed by Prudential that lost 3.9 percent. Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays, both declined 3.4 percent.



Amidst data showing cooling consumer price inflation in the U.S., the Dollar Index is trading close to the flatline. The six-currency index is currently trading flat at 96.93. The GBP/USD pair has edged up 0.04 percent to 1.3625. The sterling ranged between $1.3646 and $1.3590 in the day's trade. The EUR/GBP pair edged down 0.05 percent to 0.8711. The GBP/JPY pair is currently trading 0.30 percent higher at 208.67 after ranging between 209.33 and 207.93.



Bonds in the U.K. witnessed a drop in yields in line with the global trend of declining yields. Ten-year bond yields in the U.K. shed 0.38 percent to 4.4370 percent. The yields ranged between 4.4660 percent and 4.4240 percent over the course of the day. Yields had closed at 4.4540 percent a day earlier.



