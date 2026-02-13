

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus' economic growth rate quickened in the final three months of 2025 to its highest level in three years, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent year-on-year, following a 3.6 percent increase in the third quarter.



Further, this was the strongest expansion since the fourth quarter of 2022, when GDP rose 5.3 percent.



The acceleration in the fourth quarter was mainly driven by better results from sectors such as wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles, information and communication, hotels, and restaurants.



On an unadjusted basis, the economic growth also improved to 4.5 percent from 3.8 percent.



Compared to the previous quarter, GDP advanced 1.4 percent, following a 0.9 percent increase in the previous quarter.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News