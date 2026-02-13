Anzeige
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
WKN: A2H9NH | ISIN: CA38217M1005 | Ticker-Symbol: 76O
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2026 17:36 Uhr
Goodfood Market Corp. Appoints Selim Bassoul as Chief Executive Officer and Announces Board Update

MONTREAL, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. ("Goodfood" or the "Company") (TSX: FOOD), a leading Canadian online meal solutions company, today announced the appointment of Selim Bassoul as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Bassoul will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board, ensuring continuity of strategic oversight and leadership.

"As I step into the role of Chief Executive Officer, Goodfood is entering its next phase with a clear mandate: reinforce financial and balance sheet strength, enhance operational performance, and position the business for sustainable profitability," said Mr. Bassoul. "We are focused on disciplined capital allocation, rigorous cost management, and delivering consistent value to customers and shareholders. The actions already underway are designed to improve resilience and unlock the Company's long-term potential and we will provide updates with respect to such initiatives as appropriate," added Selim Bassoul.

The Company also announced that John Khabbaz has stepped down from the Board of Directors, effective February 13, 2026, to concentrate on his responsibilities as an investor and fund manager. He remains a supportive shareholder of the Company. The Board thanks Mr. Khabbaz for his service and perspective during his tenure.

"I would like to thank John for his contributions to Goodfood during an important stage of the Company's evolution. We appreciate his dedication and support," concluded Mr. Bassoul.

From a governance and strategic oversight perspective, the Board intends to further strengthen its composition to align with the Company's strategic and financial priorities.

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is Canada's leading digitally native meal solutions brand, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers nationwide to enjoy delicious, sustainable meals at home. Goodfood connects partner farms and suppliers directly to customers' kitchens, reducing food waste and retail overhead. Headquartered in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities in Quebec and Alberta, Goodfood is building Canada's most loved millennial food brand.

For further information:

Investors & Media

Roslane Aouameur
Chief Financial Officer
IR@makegoodfood.ca


