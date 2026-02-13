Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTC Pink: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company") is pleased to report the final assay results from its maiden Reverse Circulation ("RC") drill program at the Arapaima Project in Brazil's Lithium Valley.

All five maiden drill holes intersected broad rare earth ("REE") and gallium ("Ga") mineralization from surface to the bottom of the drilled interval. These results represent the complete assay data from all five first-pass holes - not selected samples - and the consistent mineralization across 100% of drilling provides early evidence of a laterally continuous critical minerals system. Further drilling will be required to determine the full depth extent of mineralization.

Rare Earth (TREO) Highlights - Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO) up to 33%

78 m grading 2,430 ppm TREO (21% MREO) Including 10 m at 4,522 ppm TREO (25% MREO) Including 2 m at 6,682 ppm TREO (33% MREO)

34 m grading 2,690 ppm TREO (22% MREO) Including 4 m at 4,373 ppm TREO (24% MREO) Including 6 m at 4,355 ppm TREO (21% MREO)

28 m grading 2,031 ppm TREO (21% MREO)

16 m grading 1,851 ppm TREO (22% MREO)

16 m grading 1,353 ppm TREO (22% MREO)

These intervals reflect broad and consistent rare earth mineralization encountered in every hole of the maiden drill program. The repetition of similar thicknesses and grades across all five first-pass holes supports the interpretation of a coherent and laterally continuous mineralized system, rather than isolated high-grade zones.

Importantly, magnet rare earth oxides ("MREO") - including neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium - comprise up to 33% of TREO across the maiden drill program. These magnet elements represent the most strategically significant segment of the rare earth spectrum, forming the core components of high-performance permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, aerospace systems, robotics, and defense technologies. As governments and manufacturers seek to diversify supply chains amid tightening export controls and supply concentration, projects demonstrating meaningful magnet rare earth content have attracted increased strategic interest.

Gallium Intersected from Surface in All Five Maiden Holes

94 m grading 63 g/t Ga2O3 from surface

54 m grading 46.45 g/t Ga2O3 from surface

58 m grading 52 g/t Ga2O3 from surface

46 m grading 49.10 g/t Ga2O3 from surface

44 m grading 47 g/t Ga2O3 from surface

The presence of gallium mineralization beginning at surface in every drill hole underscores the near-surface character of the system and its emerging strategic importance. Gallium is a critical input in advanced semiconductors, AI processing architecture, high-frequency radar systems, and LED technologies. With global supply highly concentrated and subject to export restrictions, new gallium discoveries outside traditional supply channels have attracted increased strategic interest.





Figure 1: Maiden RC drill hole locations and selected near-surface rare earth and gallium intercepts at the Arapaima Project. Yellow lines, labeled A-A', B-B', and C-C', indicate cross-sections shown in Figures 2 to 4.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/283843_fig1spark.jpg

Drill Hole Spacing

The five maiden drill holes were spaced at meaningful step-out distances, with an average separation of approximately 380 metres. The closest spacing between holes was 301 metres (between ARA-RC-002 and ARA-RC-004), and the widest spacing was 423 metres (between ARA-RC-002 and ARA-RC-003).

The consistent intersection of magnet rare earth and gallium mineralization across holes separated by several hundred metres strengthens the interpretation of a laterally continuous mineralized system across a meaningful footprint.

Maiden Drilling Confirms Continuous Critical Minerals System

The five-hole RC program represents the first drilling campaign ever conducted on Spark's flagship Arapaima Project. Such uniformity in a first-pass program supports the interpretation of lateral continuity across the tested area - a notable outcome in early-stage drilling. The results support the interpretation that Arapaima hosts a coherent and vertically developed supergene mineralized system formed through deep tropical weathering of granitic host rocks.

"Intersecting magnet rare earths and gallium in all five of the first drill holes ever completed on the property provides compelling early evidence of a coherent and systematic mineralized footprint," said Dr. Fernando Tallarico, CEO of Spark Energy Minerals. "The consistent vertical zoning and strong magnet rare earth content reinforce the strategic significance of the Arapaima Project within Brazil's Lithium Valley. We look forward to advancing the next phase of drilling to better define the footprint and depth extent of mineralization."

While additional drilling will be required to determine the full extent of the system, the maiden results demonstrate repeatable mineralization across all five tested locations, strengthening confidence in the underlying geological model.

Drill Hole Information

The maiden RC drill program comprised five vertical reverse circulation drill holes (dip 90°). Drill hole collar locations, depths, azimuths, and sample interval information are summarized below:

Hole ID Project Target Drill

Type End

Depth Easting Northing RL Datum Survey

Method ARA-RC-001 Arapaima Cruzeta RC 58 235895 8114216 937 SIRGAS2000 24S GPS ARA-RC-002 Arapaima Cruzeta RC 44 235944 8113829 960 SIRGAS2000 24S GPS ARA-RC-003 Arapaima Cruzeta RC 94 235516 8113932 957 SIRGAS2000 24S GPS ARA-RC-004 Arapaima Cruzeta RC 46 236227 8113938 948 SIRGAS2000 24S GPS ARA-RC-005 Arapaima Cruzeta RC 54 235157 8114025 975 SIRGAS2000 23S GPS

Continuous Gallium-to-MREO Zonation Confirmed

The cross-sections below provide a visual representation of the geological profile encountered during drilling. In every hole, drilling began in gallium-rich material at surface and transitioned into a thick rare earth-bearing zone at depth. The repetition of this pattern across all five drill holes provides visual evidence supporting the interpretation of a continuous and vertically developed mineralized system.





Figure 2: Cross-section A-A' highlighting the mineralized intercepts in holes ARA-RC-001 and -003.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/283843_fig2spark.jpg





Figure 3: Cross-section B-B' highlighting the mineralized intercepts in holes ARA-RC-002 and -004.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/283843_fig3spark.jpg

Figure 4: Cross-section C-C' highlighting the mineralized intercepts in hole ARA-RC-005.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/283843_fig4spark.jpg

Brazil's Lithium Valley - A Strategic Jurisdiction

The Arapaima Project is located in Brazil's Lithium Valley, a region that has rapidly gained international recognition for lithium, rare earth, and critical mineral discoveries.

Brazil has rapidly emerged as a globally significant jurisdiction for lithium, rare earth, and critical mineral exploration. The country offers established mining legislation, infrastructure, skilled labour, and increasing strategic alignment with Western supply chain diversification efforts. As global demand for magnet rare earths and gallium intensifies, Brazil's Lithium Valley continues to attract international attention as a prospective and active critical minerals district.

Corporate Update - Warrant Incentive Program

Spark reminds holders that its previously announced warrant repricing and exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program") remains in effect until February 22, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time).

During the Incentive Period, eligible warrant holders may exercise their warrants at a reduced price of $0.05 per warrant. In addition, for each warrant exercised under the Incentive Program, the Company will issue one additional common share purchase warrant (an "Incentive Warrant") exercisable for one year from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.06 per share.

Eligible holders are encouraged to act prior to the February 22, 2026 deadline to ensure they benefit from the reduced pricing and additional Incentive Warrant.

Maiden Drill Program - Detailed Assay Results

Table 1. Drill Hole 1 - Assay Results

Sample ID From To CeO2

ppm Dy2O3

ppm Ga2O3

g/t Gd2O3

ppm Nb2O5

ppm N2O3

ppm Pr6O11

ppm Sm2O3

ppm Tb4O7

ppm Y2O3

ppm TREO

ppm MREO

ppm MREO

% NdPr

ppm DyTb

ppm ARA-RC001-001 0.00 2.00 301.70 8.29 59.15 11.41 82.97 86.78 29.53 17.51 1.56 40.00 645.27 143.63 22.26 116.31 9.85 ARA-RC001-002 2.00 4.00 248.51 7.10 65.87 9.42 87.26 71.50 24.03 14.15 1.29 36.94 533.13 118.04 22.14 95.53 8.40 ARA-RC001-003 4.00 6.00 143.97 5.07 71.25 5.92 94.41 47.00 14.26 8.58 0.86 26.91 328.98 75.75 23.03 61.26 5.93 ARA-RC001-004 6.00 8.00 122.23 4.22 73.94 4.69 101.57 41.17 12.32 7.19 0.68 23.18 284.17 65.57 23.08 53.50 4.91 ARA-RC001-005 8.00 10.00 102.08 3.45 79.31 3.48 111.58 27.64 8.74 4.52 0.54 21.31 226.13 44.88 19.85 36.38 4.00 ARA-RC001-006 10.00 12.00 113.01 3.33 72.59 3.23 98.71 26.71 8.69 4.29 0.49 19.75 235.03 43.50 18.51 35.40 3.82 ARA-RC001-007 12.00 14.00 117.19 3.16 72.59 2.86 103.00 24.38 7.83 4.17 0.46 18.73 233.40 39.99 17.13 32.21 3.61 ARA-RC001-008 14.00 16.00 144.58 2.32 51.08 2.35 77.25 22.74 7.25 3.48 0.39 13.89 248.73 36.17 14.54 29.99 2.71 ARA-RC001-009 16.00 18.00 192.24 2.32 36.30 2.87 54.36 35.57 11.50 4.75 0.35 11.14 335.96 54.49 16.22 47.08 2.67 ARA-RC001-010 18.00 20.00 181.19 2.00 33.61 2.63 47.21 33.82 11.28 4.41 0.33 9.87 324.66 51.83 15.96 45.11 2.33 ARA-RC001-011 20.00 22.00 169.64 2.34 37.64 2.41 57.22 29.74 10.27 4.17 0.36 12.78 324.95 46.88 14.43 40.01 2.71 ARA-RC001-012 22.00 24.00 131.93 1.63 32.26 1.86 47.21 20.06 6.73 3.01 0.26 8.66 232.17 31.69 13.65 26.79 1.89 ARA-RC001-013 24.00 26.00 175.05 1.30 40.33 1.49 54.36 15.98 4.42 2.32 0.20 7.72 243.16 24.21 9.96 20.40 1.50 ARA-RC001-014 26.00 28.00 181.56 1.51 45.71 1.65 55.79 15.98 5.09 2.32 0.21 8.03 263.95 25.10 9.51 21.07 1.73 ARA-RC001-015 28.00 30.00 288.43 1.64 43.02 1.98 51.50 10.15 6.34 2.90 0.24 8.84 369.89 21.26 5.75 16.49 1.88 ARA-RC001-016 30.00 32.00 648.23 2.42 51.08 3.54 75.82 32.19 16.37 6.26 0.35 12.01 890.69 57.58 6.47 48.56 2.77 ARA-RC001-017 32.00 34.00 513.96 2.98 43.02 5.27 51.50 70.22 32.46 9.28 0.51 12.10 1155.83 115.41 9.99 102.68 3.49 ARA-RC001-018 34.00 36.00 599.70 6.62 48.39 13.00 64.37 149.76 53.98 20.64 1.39 23.01 1427.06 232.33 16.28 203.75 8.01 ARA-RC001-019 36.00 38.00 919.46 18.21 49.74 35.41 52.93 404.03 108.94 54.39 3.96 53.39 2345.54 589.37 25.13 512.98 22.18 ARA-RC001-020 38.00 40.00 888.01 7.79 59.15 14.05 65.80 134.02 49.28 24.24 1.54 28.73 1431.01 216.81 15.15 183.30 9.33 ARA-RC001-020-A 38.00 40.00 820.20 7.71 53.77 13.95 57.22 137.40 49.71 24.00 1.54 27.98 1367.18 220.30 16.11 187.10 9.25 ARA-RC001-021 40.00 42.00 847.35 7.43 57.80 12.25 64.37 147.08 54.91 25.28 1.38 26.52 1379.90 236.01 17.10 201.99 8.80 ARA-RC001-022 42.00 44.00 860.13 6.97 53.77 12.48 58.65 210.88 79.77 34.44 1.34 24.67 1507.44 333.30 22.11 290.65 8.31 ARA-RC001-023 44.00 46.00 1261.20 16.94 61.84 32.23 78.68 509.94 143.59 63.66 3.36 72.61 2818.08 737.28 26.16 653.53 20.30 ARA-RC001-024 46.00 48.00 2030.42 34.36 60.49 62.61 51.50 895.66 265.16 118.28 7.10 126.22 4741.19 1320.18 27.84 1160.82 41.47 ARA-RC001-025 48.00 50.00 929.78 44.37 49.74 64.24 54.36 550.65 142.39 81.40 7.94 289.58 2879.95 826.51 28.70 693.03 52.31 ARA-RC001-026 50.00 52.00 781.14 32.56 47.05 48.09 50.07 450.69 119.43 64.59 5.80 207.98 2372.83 672.88 28.36 570.12 38.36 ARA-RC001-027 52.00 54.00 1126.81 27.31 49.74 42.37 52.93 490.11 130.07 66.56 4.98 168.99 2736.92 718.83 26.26 620.19 32.29 ARA-RC001-028 54.00 56.00 702.77 14.14 41.67 25.21 44.35 273.63 89.79 44.99 2.83 62.42 1683.23 425.27 25.27 363.43 16.97 ARA-RC001-029 56.00 58.00 689.50 14.94 40.33 26.33 42.92 302.09 94.70 46.62 2.96 61.13 1736.91 461.18 26.55 396.79 17.91

Table 2. Drill Hole 2 - Assay Results

Sample ID From To CeO2

ppm Dy2O3

ppm Ga2O3

g/t Gd2O3

ppm Nb2O5

ppm N2O3

ppm Pr6O11

ppm Sm2O3

ppm Tb4O7

ppm Y2O3

ppm TREO

ppm MREO

ppm MREO

% NdPr

ppm DyTb

ppm ARA-RC002-001 0.00 2.00 189.79 6.21 61.84 7.87 88.69 72.43 22.19 12.41 1.12 33.60 460.19 114.33 24.84 94.63 7.33 ARA-RC002-002 2.00 4.00 134.26 4.92 67.22 5.45 90.12 45.02 15.02 8.35 0.78 25.44 320.98 74.07 23.08 60.04 5.70 ARA-RC002-003 4.00 6.00 143.85 5.23 67.22 6.50 97.27 61.35 18.72 9.74 0.89 28.56 373.80 95.91 25.66 80.07 6.13 ARA-RC002-004 6.00 8.00 137.34 5.08 67.22 6.01 92.98 55.75 16.56 9.28 0.82 27.47 350.13 87.48 24.98 72.32 5.91 ARA-RC002-005 8.00 10.00 91.39 3.20 47.05 3.50 64.37 30.56 9.83 5.68 0.53 17.07 220.99 49.79 22.53 40.39 3.73 ARA-RC002-006 10.00 12.00 84.39 1.85 36.30 2.04 45.78 17.38 6.11 3.13 0.29 9.73 168.08 28.76 17.11 23.49 2.14 ARA-RC002-007 12.00 14.00 111.17 1.72 32.26 1.89 52.93 19.60 5.11 2.44 0.20 6.84 202.23 29.05 14.37 24.71 1.92 ARA-RC002-008 14.00 16.00 71.12 1.84 29.57 2.11 71.53 20.88 7.83 3.48 0.29 9.42 185.89 34.31 18.46 28.71 2.13 ARA-RC002-009 16.00 18.00 98.27 1.69 40.33 2.01 65.80 21.93 8.81 3.13 0.29 8.04 241.32 35.84 14.85 30.74 1.98 ARA-RC002-010 18.00 20.00 78.74 1.45 45.71 1.63 67.23 17.15 6.74 2.55 0.26 8.28 204.38 28.14 13.77 23.89 1.70 ARA-RC002-011 20.00 22.00 90.90 2.10 47.05 2.57 82.97 21.93 6.78 4.06 0.34 15.02 188.92 35.20 18.63 28.71 2.44 ARA-RC002-012 22.00 24.00 107.98 2.09 48.39 2.57 65.80 26.71 8.41 4.17 0.38 12.80 223.02 41.75 18.72 35.12 2.47 ARA-RC002-013 24.00 26.00 163.13 2.75 45.71 3.87 72.96 35.81 11.07 6.38 0.46 21.12 314.21 56.45 17.97 46.87 3.21 ARA-RC002-014 26.00 28.00 311.52 2.63 45.71 4.05 68.66 42.69 19.78 8.35 0.47 15.05 574.76 73.89 12.86 62.47 3.10 ARA-RC002-015 28.00 30.00 262.39 2.09 45.71 5.34 58.65 66.48 22.85 12.29 0.47 8.69 508.06 104.15 20.50 89.33 2.56 ARA-RC002-016 30.00 32.00 1120.18 9.54 49.74 20.42 68.66 335.45 101.40 45.34 2.06 26.31 2244.09 493.64 22.00 436.85 11.60 ARA-RC002-017 32.00 34.00 761.36 7.67 51.08 13.34 74.39 152.33 60.78 27.95 1.53 28.54 1437.55 250.18 17.40 213.11 9.20 ARA-RC002-018 34.00 36.00 437.06 7.35 49.74 11.16 70.10 98.68 35.76 20.41 1.38 28.26 834.40 163.52 19.60 134.44 8.72 ARA-RC002-019 36.00 38.00 647.49 12.54 49.74 19.62 64.37 191.40 65.06 38.27 2.59 47.44 1262.47 309.77 24.54 256.46 15.13 ARA-RC002-020 38.00 40.00 816.52 30.15 45.71 44.47 58.65 394.00 102.88 65.40 5.80 144.02 2075.92 598.06 28.81 496.88 35.95 ARA-RC002-020-A 38.00 40.00 780.89 28.44 44.36 41.67 58.65 366.48 96.09 62.15 5.33 136.37 1962.70 558.33 28.45 462.56 33.77 ARA-RC002-021 40.00 42.00 431.17 28.00 40.33 37.52 41.48 222.54 63.58 46.50 5.05 170.01 1284.70 365.57 28.46 286.12 33.05 ARA-RC002-022 42.00 44.00 152.69 6.47 33.61 9.01 27.18 66.13 18.96 12.29 1.20 36.10 394.32 105.03 26.63 85.09 7.67

Table 3. Drill Hole 3 - Assay Results

Sample ID From To CeO2

ppm Dy2O3

ppm Ga2O3

g/t Gd2O3

ppm Nb2O5

ppm N2O3

ppm Pr6O11

ppm Sm2O3

ppm Tb4O7

ppm Y2O3

ppm TREO

ppm MREO

ppm MREO

% NdPr

ppm DyTb

ppm ARA-RC003-001 0.00 2.00 66.21 2.85 64.53 2.64 87.26 19.13 6.25 3.25 0.40 16.83 156.98 31.86 20.30 25.37 3.25 ARA-RC003-002 2.00 6.00 84.64 3.32 67.22 3.49 91.55 30.79 9.03 4.87 0.53 19.90 209.17 48.52 23.20 39.82 3.85 ARA-RC003-003 6.00 8.00 90.66 3.35 76.63 3.27 101.57 28.69 9.19 4.64 0.53 19.76 221.22 46.39 20.97 37.89 3.88 ARA-RC003-004 8.00 10.00 121.86 3.53 79.31 3.31 117.30 30.33 10.09 4.64 0.52 21.83 261.90 49.09 18.74 40.41 4.05 ARA-RC003-005 10.00 12.00 109.57 3.90 80.66 3.45 113.01 31.14 9.98 4.99 0.58 24.61 252.67 50.57 20.02 41.12 4.48 ARA-RC003-006 12.00 14.00 161.17 3.65 76.63 3.17 113.01 31.61 10.83 5.22 0.55 21.18 311.73 51.84 16.63 42.43 4.20 ARA-RC003-007 14.00 16.00 220.62 3.42 67.22 3.27 105.86 25.78 11.76 5.10 0.51 19.56 371.51 46.55 12.53 37.53 3.93 ARA-RC003-008 16.00 18.00 317.30 3.52 67.22 3.69 104.43 30.56 15.14 5.91 0.53 18.68 503.22 55.65 11.06 45.70 4.05 ARA-RC003-009 18.00 20.00 378.96 3.65 68.56 3.92 111.58 34.52 17.66 6.96 0.54 18.59 592.11 63.32 10.69 52.19 4.19 ARA-RC003-010 20.00 22.00 441.86 4.02 71.25 4.33 118.73 39.54 20.68 7.42 0.60 20.46 690.67 72.24 10.46 60.22 4.62 ARA-RC003-011 22.00 24.00 518.38 4.17 73.94 4.86 121.59 50.04 25.36 9.04 0.64 20.52 820.74 89.22 10.87 75.40 4.80 ARA-RC003-012 24.00 26.00 576.86 4.91 73.94 5.38 124.45 61.12 31.70 10.32 0.72 24.41 978.79 108.74 11.11 92.82 5.63 ARA-RC003-013 26.00 28.00 515.31 4.46 69.90 5.24 120.16 63.33 33.54 9.97 0.66 20.86 937.24 111.94 11.94 96.87 5.12 ARA-RC003-014 28.00 30.00 511.75 4.29 67.22 5.54 115.87 76.16 37.76 11.02 0.71 20.34 987.54 129.90 13.15 113.92 5.00 ARA-RC003-015 30.00 32.00 128.61 4.01 82.00 3.53 113.01 30.33 10.38 4.64 0.56 24.31 275.82 49.90 18.09 40.70 4.57 ARA-RC003-016 32.00 34.00 144.09 4.01 80.66 3.39 118.73 31.61 11.12 5.10 0.59 22.34 298.18 52.41 17.58 42.72 4.59 ARA-RC003-017 34.00 36.00 113.26 3.59 80.66 3.23 110.15 29.63 9.86 4.75 0.52 22.81 253.33 48.34 19.08 39.48 4.11 ARA-RC003-018 36.00 38.00 703.50 6.67 68.56 9.53 120.16 156.99 72.07 20.06 1.12 28.29 1523.69 256.84 16.86 229.06 7.79 ARA-RC003-019 38.00 40.00 987.27 6.40 51.08 9.00 114.44 36.16 59.93 17.86 0.95 27.35 1586.50 121.27 7.64 96.08 7.36 ARA-RC003-020 40.00 42.00 678.57 5.78 56.46 9.01 101.57 139.97 61.98 18.09 1.01 25.06 1402.32 226.77 16.17 201.95 6.80 ARA-RC003-020-A 40.00 42.00 652.65 5.66 52.43 8.64 88.69 136.23 59.91 17.28 0.98 22.95 1352.04 220.00 16.27 196.15 6.63 ARA-RC003-021 42.00 44.00 535.46 3.68 63.18 5.66 72.96 77.56 35.40 10.78 0.61 15.95 987.74 128.01 12.96 112.96 4.30 ARA-RC003-022 44.00 46.00 877.81 5.75 67.22 10.09 78.68 162.01 67.62 20.76 1.05 23.11 1707.97 257.11 15.05 229.63 6.80 ARA-RC003-023 46.00 48.00 752.03 6.21 71.25 10.67 70.10 142.41 55.02 20.64 1.11 25.81 1411.60 225.33 15.96 197.44 7.31 ARA-RC003-024 48.00 50.00 1263.04 11.44 80.66 20.57 57.22 377.32 115.47 48.59 2.21 43.41 2486.97 554.87 22.31 492.79 13.65 ARA-RC003-025 50.00 52.00 1942.35 15.61 79.31 29.41 68.66 595.90 170.02 75.14 3.06 53.27 3640.04 859.47 23.61 765.92 18.67 ARA-RC003-026 52.00 54.00 2550.77 26.79 84.69 50.74 62.94 861.84 268.16 115.84 5.45 81.00 5064.84 1277.70 25.23 1130.00 32.23 ARA-RC003-027 54.00 56.00 1529.24 30.09 79.31 53.49 87.26 793.02 247.16 109.35 6.10 92.02 4005.80 1185.38 29.59 1040.18 36.20 ARA-RC003-028 56.00 58.00 1896.77 40.20 80.66 71.73 87.26 960.63 296.25 141.01 8.30 123.46 4678.40 1445.97 30.91 1256.88 48.51 ARA-RC003-029 58.00 60.00 2936.86 28.92 82.00 51.54 97.27 685.95 188.65 90.91 5.60 87.46 5221.67 999.73 19.15 874.59 34.52 ARA-RC003-030 60.00 62.00 1047.46 26.73 69.90 45.31 88.69 537.93 148.50 79.55 5.47 93.38 2737.16 797.95 29.15 686.43 32.20 ARA-RC003-031 62.00 64.00 1068.71 27.84 68.56 47.25 90.12 576.42 160.47 82.68 5.49 107.74 2842.76 852.66 29.99 736.90 33.34 ARA-RC003-032 64.00 66.00 2203.75 52.76 79.31 85.20 127.32 972.76 287.94 149.36 10.14 225.69 5148.45 1472.52 28.60 1260.70 62.90 ARA-RC003-033 66.00 68.00 1132.71 30.77 47.05 48.84 87.26 567.44 153.49 83.61 5.95 129.42 2917.94 841.02 28.82 720.93 36.72 ARA-RC003-034 68.00 70.00 1807.96 28.28 49.74 43.97 71.53 528.14 141.27 75.26 5.29 117.21 3454.69 778.01 22.52 669.41 33.57 ARA-RC003-035 70.00 72.00 2053.15 95.61 63.18 147.27 87.26 1448.41 432.27 225.43 18.70 459.77 6682.04 2219.78 33.22 1880.68 114.32 ARA-RC003-036 72.00 74.00 1185.77 49.98 55.12 76.22 94.41 686.30 191.35 104.48 9.76 248.06 3712.28 1041.58 28.06 877.65 59.74 ARA-RC003-037 74.00 76.00 1912.86 44.43 55.12 67.91 97.27 738.20 218.55 107.15 8.40 193.94 4328.52 1116.40 25.79 956.75 52.82 ARA-RC003-038 76.00 78.00 1430.10 36.69 48.39 53.50 92.98 578.87 156.68 84.30 6.77 171.50 3346.79 863.07 25.79 735.55 43.47 ARA-RC003-039 78.00 80.00 985.42 27.87 43.02 41.14 72.96 481.48 134.38 69.69 5.03 113.18 2605.38 718.24 27.57 615.86 32.90 ARA-RC003-040 80.00 82.00 803.37 22.17 40.33 35.81 41.48 397.73 112.35 59.37 4.34 103.02 2188.98 595.80 27.22 510.09 26.51 ARA-RC003-040-A 80.00 82.00 764.43 21.55 38.98 35.25 45.78 405.08 113.15 58.56 4.27 99.22 2149.92 602.44 28.02 518.23 25.82 ARA-RC003-041 82.00 84.00 1056.06 35.89 48.39 55.77 80.11 627.28 185.80 94.04 7.00 167.92 3099.94 949.73 30.64 813.07 42.89 ARA-RC003-042 84.00 86.00 1054.21 39.66 44.36 59.52 80.11 643.49 193.34 94.74 7.36 174.03 3231.67 978.31 30.27 836.83 47.03 ARA-RC003-043 86.00 88.00 1101.38 57.05 38.98 73.64 71.53 584.94 152.23 91.38 9.90 379.65 3349.02 895.26 26.73 737.17 66.95 ARA-RC003-044 88.00 90.00 989.84 30.48 36.30 40.68 71.53 382.46 103.00 56.47 5.27 207.88 2414.59 577.52 23.92 485.45 35.75 ARA-RC003-045 90.00 92.00 857.42 20.15 34.95 29.36 67.23 303.26 87.16 46.38 3.75 94.10 1921.23 460.58 23.97 390.42 23.91 ARA-RC003-046 92.00 94.00 942.92 20.81 36.30 29.81 70.10 347.46 95.36 50.33 3.83 95.84 2113.63 517.65 24.49 442.83 24.64

Table 4. Drill Hole 4 - Assay Results

Sample ID From To CeO2

ppm Dy2O3

ppm Ga2O3

g/t Gd2O3

ppm Nb2O5

ppm N2O3

ppm Pr6O11

ppm Sm2O3

ppm Tb4O7

ppm Y2O3

ppm TREO

ppm MREO

ppm MREO

% NdPr

ppm DyTb

ppm ARA-RC004-001 0.00 2.00 256.49 6.91 83.35 8.46 117.30 78.38 26.87 13.57 1.09 35.52 568.91 126.79 22.29 105.25 8.00 ARA-RC004-002 2.00 4.00 154.66 4.75 72.59 5.90 100.14 61.23 18.70 9.39 0.79 24.81 380.45 94.84 24.93 79.94 5.54 ARA-RC004-003 4.00 6.00 271.72 5.62 76.63 7.65 105.86 81.06 28.57 13.45 1.01 28.07 583.11 129.69 22.24 109.64 6.64 ARA-RC004-004 6.00 8.00 276.76 5.54 56.46 7.86 81.54 80.13 27.90 13.80 0.98 26.61 578.65 128.31 22.17 108.03 6.52 ARA-RC004-005 8.00 10.00 230.33 2.98 45.71 3.40 64.37 27.99 11.48 5.68 0.46 15.61 369.43 48.58 13.15 39.47 3.44 ARA-RC004-006 10.00 12.00 160.06 2.26 44.36 2.36 71.53 22.04 6.95 3.48 0.33 12.33 262.62 35.05 13.35 28.99 2.59 ARA-RC004-007 12.00 14.00 113.38 2.13 38.98 2.28 74.39 19.25 5.86 3.25 0.33 12.20 208.05 30.81 14.81 25.10 2.46 ARA-RC004-008 14.00 16.00 132.91 2.22 40.33 2.06 88.69 16.33 5.35 3.01 0.33 12.67 220.82 27.23 12.33 21.68 2.54 ARA-RC004-009 16.00 18.00 199.12 2.23 47.05 1.78 110.15 9.33 3.55 2.09 0.29 12.85 260.93 17.49 6.70 12.88 2.52 ARA-RC004-010 18.00 20.00 245.68 2.28 48.39 1.72 103.00 2.68 3.66 2.09 0.28 13.22 303.77 11.00 3.62 6.34 2.57 ARA-RC004-011 20.00 22.00 220.13 2.95 57.80 1.83 123.02 1.75 2.77 1.97 0.34 17.06 270.56 9.78 3.61 4.52 3.29 ARA-RC004-012 22.00 24.00 240.77 2.44 47.05 1.49 118.73 - 2.13 1.62 0.29 13.85 - - - 2.13 2.74 ARA-RC004-013 24.00 26.00 347.51 2.56 49.74 1.52 143.05 - 1.96 1.51 0.27 14.74 - - - 1.96 2.83 ARA-RC004-014 26.00 28.00 288.92 2.31 44.36 1.50 101.57 - 2.73 1.86 0.27 12.69 - - - 2.73 2.58 ARA-RC004-015 28.00 30.00 268.90 2.54 44.36 1.60 125.89 - 2.32 1.74 0.28 14.30 - - - 2.32 2.82 ARA-RC004-016 30.00 32.00 396.28 8.93 40.33 12.15 114.44 122.59 44.95 22.26 1.59 34.31 886.26 200.26 22.60 167.53 10.52 ARA-RC004-017 32.00 34.00 556.71 8.26 43.02 11.68 123.02 127.37 48.96 22.73 1.45 33.95 1039.27 208.70 20.08 176.32 9.71 ARA-RC004-018 34.00 36.00 678.32 11.52 38.98 18.55 103.00 199.68 74.05 35.60 2.26 40.55 1488.73 323.02 21.70 273.73 13.78 ARA-RC004-019 36.00 38.00 395.42 7.35 44.36 9.52 123.02 91.33 33.49 17.63 1.28 30.67 750.07 151.03 20.14 124.82 8.63 ARA-RC004-020 38.00 40.00 800.92 12.44 49.74 17.22 158.79 159.09 57.91 31.08 2.27 48.61 1418.95 262.72 18.51 217.00 14.71 ARA-RC004-020-A 38.00 40.00 731.88 11.74 49.74 16.36 123.02 146.85 53.32 28.76 2.07 44.32 1282.09 242.67 18.93 200.16 13.81 ARA-RC004-021 40.00 42.00 1260.58 43.83 41.67 62.26 90.12 660.75 177.22 100.65 8.23 203.58 3444.24 990.40 28.76 837.97 52.06 ARA-RC004-022 42.00 44.00 1065.88 38.38 37.64 55.41 88.69 555.43 169.60 81.52 7.45 186.64 3010.47 852.13 28.31 725.02 45.82 ARA-RC004-023 44.00 46.00 1026.82 37.16 36.30 52.18 85.83 499.44 135.37 74.10 6.90 184.08 2770.15 752.76 27.17 634.81 44.07

Table 5. Drill Hole 5 - Assay Results

Sample ID From To CeO2

ppm Dy2O3

ppm Ga2O3

g/t Gd2O3

ppm Nb2O5

ppm N2O3

ppm Pr6O11

ppm Sm2O3

ppm Tb4O7

ppm Y2O3

ppm TREO

ppm MREO

ppm MREO

% NdPr

ppm DyTb

ppm ARA-RC005-001 0.00 2.00 87.83 3.21 72.59 2.85 104.43 22.16 7.08 3.36 0.47 19.38 201.04 36.28 18.05 29.24 3.68 ARA-RC005-002 2.00 4.00 131.19 3.22 29.57 3.80 44.35 35.22 11.06 5.68 0.54 16.61 268.16 55.71 20.78 46.28 3.77 ARA-RC005-003 4.00 6.00 117.44 2.27 33.61 2.51 50.07 23.09 7.74 3.59 0.36 11.90 226.25 37.06 16.38 30.84 2.64 ARA-RC005-004 6.00 8.00 171.61 3.34 33.61 3.56 71.53 29.98 10.99 4.99 0.52 17.55 320.02 49.80 15.56 40.97 3.86 ARA-RC005-005 8.00 10.00 231.55 2.96 37.64 2.70 81.54 13.18 7.70 3.48 0.41 16.73 351.14 27.72 7.89 20.88 3.37 ARA-RC005-006 10.00 12.00 360.17 3.48 43.02 2.64 104.43 5.72 6.67 3.13 0.44 20.05 470.03 19.42 4.13 12.38 3.91 ARA-RC005-007 12.00 14.00 330.93 3.21 36.30 2.10 95.84 - 3.89 2.09 0.39 19.00 - - - 3.89 3.60 ARA-RC005-008 14.00 16.00 359.43 4.45 43.02 2.48 103.00 - 3.67 2.09 0.53 25.69 - - - 3.67 4.98 ARA-RC005-009 16.00 18.00 363.36 3.21 43.02 1.98 84.40 - 3.69 1.97 0.36 18.24 - - - 3.69 3.58 ARA-RC005-010 18.00 20.00 491.85 3.80 44.36 2.22 80.11 - 3.30 2.20 0.44 21.17 - - - 3.30 4.23 ARA-RC005-011 20.00 22.00 479.08 7.29 41.67 9.37 75.82 82.11 33.47 15.77 1.25 32.69 830.97 139.85 16.83 115.58 8.53 ARA-RC005-012 22.00 24.00 688.52 12.09 44.36 18.49 62.94 199.45 71.90 34.09 2.31 48.41 1414.42 319.74 22.61 271.35 14.39 ARA-RC005-013 24.00 26.00 597.25 13.06 30.92 19.63 41.48 212.75 75.19 37.80 2.41 54.29 1346.08 341.11 25.34 287.93 15.47 ARA-RC005-014 26.00 28.00 905.21 12.97 38.98 22.04 68.66 252.29 85.08 42.44 2.56 56.89 1850.08 395.23 21.36 337.37 15.53 ARA-RC005-015 28.00 30.00 2484.07 23.08 61.84 40.00 98.71 681.28 236.77 84.88 4.40 111.56 4709.15 1030.12 21.87 918.05 27.48 ARA-RC005-016 30.00 32.00 1596.67 26.17 60.49 46.39 103.00 735.05 250.80 93.70 5.33 116.36 4038.27 1110.72 27.50 985.85 31.50 ARA-RC005-017 32.00 34.00 514.95 11.74 55.12 19.00 98.71 152.56 52.27 28.18 2.29 47.71 1169.49 246.97 21.12 204.83 14.03 ARA-RC005-018 34.00 36.00 2762.55 28.23 61.84 45.37 123.02 604.07 194.46 76.88 5.16 137.88 4884.17 908.54 18.60 798.53 33.40 ARA-RC005-019 36.00 38.00 2217.14 20.88 57.80 32.45 101.57 409.05 116.68 53.34 3.78 91.23 3617.62 603.54 16.68 525.72 24.65 ARA-RC005-020 38.00 40.00 1935.22 32.92 59.15 57.20 98.71 870.70 282.11 113.41 6.82 126.46 4565.85 1305.58 28.59 1152.82 39.74 ARA-RC005-020-A 38.00 40.00 1904.63 32.86 59.15 55.80 88.69 868.95 289.56 115.15 6.74 122.60 4564.90 1312.87 28.76 1158.51 39.60 ARA-RC005-021 40.00 42.00 1142.90 23.52 56.46 38.81 98.71 472.85 136.86 60.07 4.54 113.89 2866.59 697.64 24.34 609.71 28.06 ARA-RC005-022 42.00 44.00 1294.24 20.06 55.12 31.66 88.69 357.73 94.38 46.50 3.90 83.96 2452.64 522.43 21.30 452.11 23.97 ARA-RC005-023 44.00 46.00 1449.02 55.39 51.08 82.92 88.69 886.33 263.38 131.04 10.72 266.85 4205.07 1346.46 32.02 1149.71 66.10 ARA-RC005-024 46.00 48.00 908.40 30.49 45.71 45.33 74.39 502.36 132.44 70.04 5.87 151.62 2483.84 740.99 29.83 634.80 36.36 ARA-RC005-025 48.00 50.00 798.09 17.98 37.64 27.55 68.66 316.20 87.29 43.37 3.41 88.84 1825.90 468.13 25.64 403.50 21.40 ARA-RC005-026 50.00 52.00 775.98 21.08 40.33 31.70 71.53 351.66 93.93 50.10 4.09 104.91 1894.75 520.71 27.48 445.59 25.18 ARA-RC005-027 52.00 54.00 696.38 17.73 38.98 26.15 68.66 243.07 76.74 39.89 3.36 88.87 1583.58 380.70 24.04 319.82 21.10

Notes

MREO: Defined as the combined oxides of Nd + Pr + Dy + Tb. "% of TREO" represents MREO divided by TREO × 100.

TREO (Total Rare Earth Oxides): Defined as the sum of the following oxides: CeO2, Dy2O3, Er2O3, Eu2O3, Gd2O3, Ho2O3, La2O3, Lu2O3, Nd2O3, Pr6O11, Sm2O3, Tb4O7, Tm2O3, Yb2O3.

Qualified Person Statement (NI 43-101)

The planning and execution of the QA/QC program for the borehole samples from the Arapaima drilling program included placing a blank at the beginning of each batch (each batch corresponds to one borehole), before analysis of the first sample.

Two standard samples were inserted every 15 samples, and a duplicate was taken every 20 samples. The specifications for the standard samples are attached. The samples were collected at 2m intervals, and using a Jones splitter, the samples were reduced to an aliquot of approximately 2kg for laboratory analysis and another of approximately 1kg for project archiving.

Analytical Procedures & Laboratory

The samples were sent to the SGS Geosol Ltda laboratory, located on the MG-10 highway at km 24.5 in the Angicos neighbourhood, Vespasiano/MG. The laboratory is independent and has no relationship with the project or the company. The SGS Geosol laboratory is ISO 14001-2015 certified (certified on 11/09/2023) and ISO 9001-2015 certified (certified on 10/07/2024). Samples were prepared by crushing 75% 3 mm/pulverizing 250 g, 95% <150# - Jones (code PRP70J_A2-PA). Analyses were performed using ICPMS/OES by fusion with sodium peroxide for 56 elements, including lithium and the rare earth elements (code ICM90A).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons), FAusIMM, VP Exploration and Director, and Dr. Fernando Tallarico, P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, each of whom is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Hill is a Director of Spark Energy Minerals Inc. and is not independent of the Company. Dr. Tallarico is the Chief Executive Officer of Spark Energy Minerals Inc. and is likewise not independent of the Company.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc. is a Canadian company advancing the exploration and development of critical minerals essential to the clean-energy transition. The Company's primary focus is Brazil, where it controls a significant land position within the country's emerging Lithium Valley - a region recognized for its lithium, gallium, and rare-earth potential. Spark's flagship Arapaima Project spans approximately 91,900 hectares and hosts multiple targets for lithium and gallium-REE mineralization. Through systematic exploration, Spark aims to help strengthen the secure and sustainable supply of minerals that power electrification, renewable energy, and modern technologies. The Company is committed to responsible exploration practices and supporting Brazil's development of a transparent, sustainable critical minerals supply chain.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the interpretation of exploration results, the potential significance, continuity, extent, and grade of mineralization encountered, the identification and potential implications of an ionic-adsorption clay ("IAC")-style system, the potential for future exploration and drilling programs, the advancement of the Arapaima Project, the evaluation of additional targets within the Company's land package, the availability of financing, and the Company's future plans, objectives, and strategies.

Forward-looking information is generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," "anticipates," or similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "may," "could," or "will" occur. Such statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, including assumptions regarding geological interpretations, exploration results, continuity of mineralization, metallurgical characteristics, market conditions, access to capital, and regulatory approvals.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, geological uncertainty, the inherently preliminary nature of exploration results, the selective nature of rock, soil, and drill samples, the possibility that future exploration results may not be consistent with expectations, changes in market conditions, availability of financing, and risks associated with mineral exploration and development. There can be no assurance that any exploration program will result in a mineral discovery or that any mineralization identified will ultimately be developed into a commercially viable deposit. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

