

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to the latest data from KFF, about 47 percent of Americans trust the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide accurate information about vaccines. This is slightly lower than September, when 50 percent said they trusted the agency, and much lower than September 2025, when trust stood at 59 percent.



The survey was conducted from January 13 to 20 among 1,426 adults in the United States, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. It comes at a time when federal health agencies are going through major changes, including leadership shifts and updates to vaccine policies.



Overall trust in the CDC has dropped compared to previous administrations. In September 2023, during the presidency of Joe Biden, about 63 percent of people trusted the CDC to provide accurate vaccine information.



KFF's recent findings also show that trust in public health agencies has fallen by more than 10 percentage points since the start of the administration of Donald Trump.



These shifts come after a challenging year for public health institutions. Confidence in federal guidance is not limited to childhood vaccines. Less than half of US adults say they have at least some confidence in federal agencies' ability to ensure vaccines are safe and effective.



Only 38 percent believe these agencies make decisions based on science rather than personal views, and just 34 percent think their decisions are free from outside influence.



