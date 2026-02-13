

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland stock market's benchmark index SMI settled with a solid gain on Friday after staying positive right through the day's session. In addition to reacting to some corporate news, investors digested the nation's inflation data.



The index, which moved between 13,532.37 and 13,634.11, ended at 13,600.67, gaining 70.75 points or 0.52%.



Lonza Group climbed 4.7%, Schindler gained about 3.25%, Kuehne + Nagel and VAT Group ended higher by about 3%.



Logitech International and SGS ended higher by 2.67% and 2.28%, respectively.



Swisscom gained about 2.35%. The company reported fiscal 2025 net income of CHF1.27 billion, compared to CHF1.54 billion in the prior year, a decline of 17.6%. EBITDA after lease expense rose by 22.6% to 4.98 billion francs, while Revenue increased by 36.6% to 15.05 billion francs.



Geberit, Amrize, Galderma Group, Novartis, Givaudan and Partners Group also posted strong gains.



Sonova ended down by 1.49%. Straumann Holding closed 1.1% down, while, Richemont and Helvetia Baloise Holding ended lower by 0.87% and 0.84%, respectively.



Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's consumer price inflation held steady at the start of the year as expected, rising 0.1% on a yearly basis in January, the same as in the previous month.



Prices for housing and energy grew 0.8% from last year, and education costs were 2.6% more expensive. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 0.4%, and transport charges declined 2%.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1% amid lower costs for electricity and accommodation. Economists were looking for flat change as in December.



