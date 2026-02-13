

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset launched in February 2024, but users were frustrated by the lack of a proper YouTube app. This significant disappointment continued with the release of the second-generation Vision Pro last year.



After two years of silence, an official YouTube app from Google has now launched on the Vision Pro's app store. The app is not just a port of the iPad app; it has panels arranged spatially in front of the user and supports 3D, 360-degree, and 180-degree videos.



According to the app's App Store listing, users can watch 'every video on YouTube,' including a special interface for Shorts vertical videos, and get the 'full signed-in experience' with features like watch history.



Shortly after the Vision Pro's launch, many users complained to YouTube about the lack of an app. They were directed to the web interface, which was an inferior experience, and were told that a Vision Pro app was in the works. However, two years passed before the app finally materialized.



During this time, third-party apps like Juno popped up, but some were later pulled from the App Store on Google's claim that they violated API policies. It's unclear how Google's own XR ambitions may have influenced the development of the Vision Pro app.



While the availability of the official YouTube app is a welcome development for Vision Pro users, the chances of a Netflix app appearing on the platform anytime soon seem slim, as Netflix has not announced any plans to create one.



