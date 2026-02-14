Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Stinger Resources Inc. (CSE: STNG) (the "Company" or "Stinger Resources") announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on January 7, 2026. Under the Offering, the Company issued 3,200,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of $160,000. Refer to the January 7, 2026, news release for further information on the Offering. No finder's fees were paid in relation to the Offering.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring June 14, 2026, in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

Certain directors and officers of the Company participated in the Offering and purchased 1,400,000 units for gross proceeds of $70,000. The insiders' participation is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such insider participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on any of the exchanges or markets outlined in subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, and the fair market value of the securities distributed to the insiders did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Stinger Resources Inc.:

Stinger Resources holds interests in gold and silver properties in British Columbia, including the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine which is located near Stewart in the prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Gold Hill property located in the headwaters of the Wild Horse River near Fort Steele.

In addition, Stinger Resources owns 100% of the Silver Side property , as well as an optioned interest in the Ample Goldmax property located in other areas of the Province of British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF STINGER RESOURCES INC.

"Darren Blaney"

Darren Blaney, President & CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by the Company as of the date hereof. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what the Company's management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such statements.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those identified in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

