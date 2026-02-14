Anzeige
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
WKN: A41B0X | ISIN: CA6870801017 | Ticker-Symbol: 5EV0
13.02.26 | 15:39
ACCESS Newswire
14.02.2026 01:02 Uhr
132 Leser
Orogen Royalties Inc: Orogen Royalties Announces Annual Equity Compensation Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQB:OGNNF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") announces that, as part of the Company's annual share-based compensation program, the Board of Directors have authorized a grant of 132,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs), 29,000 Deferred Share Units (DSUs), and 618,000 incentive Stock Options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants. The grant has been authorized pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan that was approved by shareholders June 27, 2025.

The RSUs awarded will fully vest on the second anniversary of the date of grant. The DSUs awarded will vest 50% each on the third and fourth anniversaries of the grant date and will settle on the termination of service. The Stock Options have a life of five years, an exercise price of $3.12, and will vest over three years including 25% that will vest immediately followed by 25% on the first, second, and third anniversaries from the date of grant.

These equity-based compensation grants are subject to regulatory acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver Mine in Sonora, Mexico (2.0% NSR royalty) operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.

On Behalf of the Board
OROGEN ROYALTIES INC.

Paddy Nicol
President & CEO

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, and Marco LoCascio, Vice President, Corporate Development at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Orogen Royalties Inc.
1015 - 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC
Canada V6C 1H2
info@orogenroyalties.com

SOURCE: Orogen Royalties Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orogen-royalties-announces-annual-equity-compensation-grant-1137709

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
