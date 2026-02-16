

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN.AX) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at A$230.6 million, or A$0.385 per share. This compares with A$216.8 million, or A$0.365 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to A$1.021 billion from A$949.0 million last year.



Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$230.6 Mln. vs. A$216.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$0.385 vs. A$0.365 last year. -Revenue: A$1.021 Bln vs. A$949.0 Mln last year.



