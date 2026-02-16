Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus Energy: Invitation to Q4 2025 Earnings Call

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") will release its unaudited interim Q4 2025 financial results on 27 February 2026, on or about 07:00 (CEST).

In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast will be held at 15:00 (CEST) on the same day. Robert Jensen (CEO) and Baton Haxhimehmedi (CFO) will present the results. To participate in the webcast, please use the following link to register and access the live presentation:

https://paratusenergy.engagestream.euronext.com/2026-02-27

The webcast and presentation materials will be accessible in the Investors section of our website: www.paratus-energy.com. A Q&A session will be held after the presentation. Instructions on how to submit questions will be provided at the start of the webcast.

For further information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO

Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com

+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels in Brazil.

