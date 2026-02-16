Northern Italy sees more than 60% increase in Visa cardholder visitors from overseas, with an increase in purchases up 80% compared to the same period in 2025

Significant increase in spending from Visa cardholders in many areas of commerce including Clothing Accessories, Restaurants and Mobility Transport

Biggest share of spend comes from U.S. Visa cardholders, with most significant increases in year-on-year spending from Canada and Switzerland

Visa, the Official Payment Technology Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, today released new data revealing consumer spending patterns in the Winter Games host locations1 during the opening weekend of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

VisaNet data analysed by Visa Consulting Analytics (VCA) shows the positive impact that Milano Cortina 2026 is having on commerce:

Overseas Visa cardholders visits rose by more than 60%, with the largest share of visitors coming from the U.S. (+160% year-on-year), followed by China, Brazil, Canada and Japan.

In Europe, Visa cardholders from Germany represent the largest share of visitors (31% year-on-year increase), followed by Switzerland, France and the UK.

International Visa cardholders spent more than in the previous year, with the U.S. leading the year-on-year growth with a 125% increase in their spending, followed by Canada and Switzerland.

Visitors from Germany, China and the U.S. ranked as the top spenders, with an average spend of €297, €267 and €255, respectively.

Purchases are also up significantly in Milano from international Visa cardholders (45%) and Italian Visa cardholders (+30%).

In mountain locations, purchase growth is being driven primarily by overseas Visa cardholders, up to 95% year on year.

Contactless transactions across both domestic and international Visa cardholders, increased by almost 40% year-on-year.

The top three merchant categories recorded the highest increase in purchases by international Visa cardholders during the Opening Ceremony weekend are: Clothing Accessories (+35%), Restaurants, Mobility Transport.

Antony Cahill, Chief Executive Officer, Visa Europe says: "Over the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony weekend, Italian businesses experienced a year-on-year rise in visitors and purchases, according to VisaNet data demonstrating the positive economic impact that major global events can deliver for local communities. U.S. travellers led overseas spend, with fans from China, Brazil, Canada and Japan showing the biggest increase in travel to the Games."

Visa's responsibility to provide payment systems for the Olympic and Paralympic Games requires a robust and venue-specific plan combined with large-scale operations. Working hand-in-hand with the Organising Committee, Visa has built a custom payment network across Milano, Cortina and beyond, which will ensure Visa payments are accepted at approximately 800 points of sale across 13 competition venues and several other official Milano Cortina 2026 locations.

Notes to editors:

Figures compare the weekends 6,7,8 February 2026 vs 7,8,9 February 2025

Overseas visitors refers to Visa cardholders from outside Europe

International visitors refers to Visa cardholders from both Europe and outside Europe

Visa cardholders refers to Visa cardholders includes domestic and international visitors (Europe and outside Europe)

Northern Italy refers to Milan and mountain locations hosting competitions, including Belluno, Trento, Bolzano, and Sondrio

Mountain locations refer specifically to Belluno, Trento, Bolzano, and Sondrio (excluding Milano)

1 Milano, Belluno, Trento, Bolzano, and Sondrio

