Genetic complexity of wheat has long thwarted efforts to hybridize wheat, to realize the benefits of improved yield and the combination of beneficial traits

X-Terra is Europe's first commercially scalable hybrid wheat

Wheat is the world's most genetically complex staple crop, with the wheat genome nearly six times the size of the human genome making it the most challenging of the world's staple crops to sequence or study.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260216588366/en/

Syngenta, a world leader in agricultural innovation, is leading the race to leverage advances in genetic technologies, improving wheat's productivity and resilience while taking wheat breeding to the next level. By screening entire genomes to identify specific genes that are responsible for key traits such as those defining wheat's viability, nutritional content and tolerance to extreme weather conditions Syngenta has developed hybrid technology for wheat and is finetuning the breeding process to achieve commercial scalability. Unlocking hybrid potential in wheat is a breakthrough more than 15 years in the making.

Today, Syngenta announced that its X-Terra hybrid wheat has received registration approval for use in France. This marks the launch of efforts to introduce the innovation across markets in Europe, including U.K, France and Germany. SY Sphynx and SY Xanthis will be the first X-Terra hybrid wheat products to be available for the 2026 sowing season in France.

"Wheat is one of the world's most important crops, accounting for nearly a fifth of global calories. Being the first to bring a scalable hybrid wheat system to market reflects Syngenta's long-term commitment to innovation and speed in developing breakthrough technologies farmers need," said Onur Camili, who heads Syngenta's seeds field crops business in Europe. "X-Terra hybrid wheat provides a level of performance and consistency that will outpace conventional varieties."

X-Terra hybrid wheat has been developed to help farmers address the growing impact of climate change, such as greater climatic variability and more frequent extreme weather events. By improving yield stability, resiliency to stress, and overall agronomic performance, X-Terra supports the transition toward more sustainable and efficient wheat production while helping optimize the use of key inputs.

A holistic approach to optimizing hybrid wheat's superior genetics

To optimize the superior genetics of hybrid wheat, Syngenta is also working closely with farmers to enhance conditions in the field and maximize the crop's ability to thrive. This Crop System approach holistically assesses factors such as actual field conditions, specific weed and disease challenges, and viability of biological solutions. This ensures the wheat matures to the best quality and highest yield possible.

One example is leveraging X-Terra's strength in resisting septoria, a disease that severely impacts wheat harvests and is considered one of the most serious and persistent challenges to farmers across the EU and other temperate regions worldwide. Farmers could enhance the sustainability of their on-farm operations through early alerts of disease pressure from using digital solutions such as Syngenta's Cropwiseplatform, and the use of biological solutions to replace early-stage fungicide applications.

X-Terrabuilds on Syngenta's long-standing experience in hybrid cereals. Its Hyvido hybrid barley optimizes the crop's nitrogen use efficiency, offers broad spectrum viral protection and delivers high and stable yields across regions and seasons.

More information can be found here: https://www.syngenta.com/agriculture/crop-production/syngenta-solving-wheats-hybrid-challenge

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a global leader in agricultural innovation with a presence in more than 90 countries. Syngenta is focused on developing technologies and farming practices that empower farmers, so they can make the transformation required to feed the world's population while preserving our planet. Its bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Guided by its Sustainability Priorities, Syngenta is developing new technologies and solutions that support farmers to grow healthier plants in healthier soil with a higher yield. Syngenta Crop Protection is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds is headquartered in the United States. Read our stories and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram X.

Data protection is important to us. You are receiving this publication on the legal basis of Article 6 para 1 lit. f GDPR ("legitimate interest"). However, if you do not wish to receive further information about Syngenta, just send us a brief informal message and we will no longer process your details for this purpose. You can also find further details in our privacy statement.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

©2026 Syngenta. Rosentalstrasse 67, 4058 Basel, Switzerland.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260216588366/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Syngenta Media Relations

media@syngentagroup.com

Web Resources

Pictures