Innovation often begins by observing nature and drawing inspiration from it, a wisdom deeply rooted in the ancient Mapuche culture of Chile. Known and used for centuries, the Mapuche have traditionally utilized the bark's high saponin content of Quillaja saponaria for cleansing and medicinal purposes, and today this ever-green tree is helping farmers protect their crops.

Quillaja saponaria tree flowers

Syngenta and Botanical Solution Inc. (BSI) have expanded their exclusive agreement to bring Quillibrium, a botanical-based biofungicide derived from Quillaja saponaria using BSI's proprietary plant tissue culture platform, to more growers across the Americas, starting with Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

Since 2021, Syngenta and BSI have worked together with growers in Peru and Chile to protect grapes, tomatoes, berries, cherries, and other crops from diseases such as Botrytis, Sour Rot, Powdery Mildew, and Alternaria alternata with remarkable results in terms of higher yields and better quality. The sustainable technology behind Quillibrium delivers consistent, high-quality extracts without the need to harvest protected trees, thus preserving biodiversity while ensuring a reliable supply.

Under the expanded agreement, Syngenta will distribute Quillibrium (currently marketed as BotriStop in Chile) for crop protection, turf ornamentals, and post-harvest applications in Mexico, Canada and the US, enhancing farmers' access to a biocontrol solution that supports sustainable production.

"After years of development and successful commercialization in Chile and Peru, we're thrilled to bring Quillibrium to new key markets expanding Syngenta's integrated disease control portfolio," says Syngenta's Global Head Seedcare and Biologicals, Emilhano Lima. "By fostering collaboration with innovators like BSI, we are enabling farmers in the Americas to build effective pest management programs that combine biologicals and conventional solutions."

Gaston Salinas, CEO of Botanical Solution Inc., says: "Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is a strategic approach that enables farmers to maximize yield and quality while managing pests effectively. Quillibrium is a natural way to safeguard fruits and vegetables from multiple pathogens, easing farmers' adoption of comprehensive crop protection strategies. We're excited to be Syngenta's partner of choice to make botanical-based products like Quillibrium available to more growers across the Americas."

With the biologicals market projected to exceed 20 billion USD by 2030, Syngenta has made another move to strengthen its leadership in breakthrough innovations where nature-inspired solutions deliver both profitability and resilience.

About BSI

BSI, a Delaware Corporation, has a proprietary plant tissue culture platform for truly sustainable and improved production of consistent and high-quality Advanced Botanical Materials (ABM). ABM-01 is the first ABM produced by the company, based on Quillaja saponaria plant specie. ABM-01 is the active ingredient used in two gold standard products, BSI's biopesticide Quillibrium and the adjuvant QS-21, used in blockbuster FDA approved vaccines.

To learn more, visit us at www.botanical-solution.com.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a global leader in agricultural innovation with a presence in more than 90 countries. Syngenta is focused on developing technologies and farming practices that empower farmers, so they can make the transformation required to feed the world's population while preserving our planet. Its bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Guided by its Sustainability Priorities, Syngenta is developing new technologies and solutions that support farmers to grow healthier plants in healthier soil with a higher yield.

