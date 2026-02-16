EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - Corrected 02 Interim Announcement

16.02.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - Corrected 02 Interim Announcement

In the period from 2 February 2026 up to and including 6 February 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 4,748,888 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate

volume Average

Purchase Price

in € Trading

venue 02.02.2026 369,690 2.6669 XETA 02.02.2026 166,311 2.6665 CEUX 02.02.2026 61,082 2.6664 TQEX 02.02.2026 14,467 2.6586 AQEU 03.02.2026 615,379 2.6473 XETA 03.02.2026 233,170 2.6493 CEUX 03.02.2026 68,487 2.6499 TQEX 03.02.2026 43,712 2.6512 AQEU 04.02.2026 635,983 2.7357 XETA 04.02.2026 354,895 2.7241 CEUX 04.02.2026 64,453 2.7195 TQEX 04.02.2026 9,498 2.6934 AQEU 05.02.2026 603,247 2.7547 XETA 05.02.2026 373,099 2.7542 CEUX 05.02.2026 68,191 2.7535 TQEX 05.02.2026 19,766 2.7594 AQEU 06.02.2026 578,018 2.8110 XETA 06.02.2026 369,062 2.8069 CEUX 06.02.2026 67,980 2.8006 TQEX 06.02.2026 32,398 2.8111 AQEU Totals 4,748,888 2.7283

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/ .

Berlin, 16 February 2026

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors