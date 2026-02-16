EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 03 Interim Announcement

Aroundtown SA



16.02.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 03 Interim Announcement

In the period from 9 February 2026 up to and including 13 February 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 4,984,528 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate

volume Average

Purchase Price

in € Trading

venue 09.02.2026 486,029 2.8051 XETA 09.02.2026 326,101 2.8035 CEUX 09.02.2026 70,376 2.8072 TQEX 09.02.2026 24,686 2.8081 AQEU 10.02.2026 646,333 2.9120 XETA 10.02.2026 415,959 2.9126 CEUX 10.02.2026 73,799 2.9032 TQEX 10.02.2026 61,009 2.9352 AQEU 11.02.2026 183,051 3.0099 XETA 11.02.2026 114,635 3.0058 CEUX 11.02.2026 25,672 3.0044 TQEX 11.02.2026 8,232 3.0076 AQEU 12.02.2026 682,510 2.9155 XETA 12.02.2026 415,732 2.9187 CEUX 12.02.2026 81,284 2.9222 TQEX 12.02.2026 67,788 2.9246 AQEU 13.02.2026 714,323 2.7954 XETA 13.02.2026 428,848 2.7947 CEUX 13.02.2026 86,810 2.7937 TQEX 13.02.2026 71,351 2.8027 AQEU Totals 4,984,528 2.8700

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/ .

Berlin, 16 February 2026

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors