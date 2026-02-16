EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - Corrected 01 Interim Announcement

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information



16.02.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - Corrected 01 Interim Announcement

In the period from 26 January 2026 up to and including 30 January 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 4,463,763 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate

volume Average

Purchase Price

in € Trading

venue 26.01.2026 549,785 2.6277 XETA 26.01.2026 341,469 2.6273 CEUX 26.01.2026 57,981 2.6276 TQEX 26.01.2026 39,653 2.6308 AQEU 27.01.2026 582,601 2.6223 XETA 27.01.2026 290,114 2.6270 CEUX 27.01.2026 56,593 2.6201 TQEX 27.01.2026 36,502 2.6371 AQEU 28.01.2026 568,376 2.7081 XETA 28.01.2026 319,333 2.7051 CEUX 28.01.2026 65,806 2.6968 TQEX 28.01.2026 18,442 2.7025 AQEU 29.01.2026 612,803 2.7163 XETA 29.01.2026 253,331 2.7163 CEUX 29.01.2026 68,511 2.7188 TQEX 29.01.2026 18,352 2.7268 AQEU 30.01.2026 271,705 2.6755 XETA 30.01.2026 232,329 2.6744 CEUX 30.01.2026 71,740 2.6777 TQEX 30.01.2026 8,337 2.6625 AQEU Totals 4,463,763 2.6692

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/ .

Berlin, 16 February 2026

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors