Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2026) - Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") is pleased to announce it has engaged Danayi Capital Corp. ("Danayi"), a full service marketing firm based out of Vancouver, BC, to provide digital marketing services for a 6-month term commencing on February 16, 2026. Under the terms of the agreement between Surface Metals and Danayi, the Company has agreed to pay Danayi one hundred and fifty thousand USD. No compensation in securities of the Company will be paid to Danayi. Danayi Capital Corp., an arm's length party, is owned by Mehran Bagherzadeh. Based at 550 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6 (e-mail: mehran@danayi.co; tel: 604-767-2983), Danayi specializes in marketing, advertising and public awareness within the mining and metals sector. To the knowledge of the Company, Danayi does not own any securities of the Company.

About Surface Metals Inc.

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR) (OTCQB: SURMF) is a North American mineral exploration company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of gold and lithium projects in Nevada, USA. The Company's Cimarron Gold Project is located in Nye County, Nevada, in a historically productive gold district. Surface's Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project hosts an inferred resource of approximately 302,900 tonnes LCE adjacent to Albemarle's Silver Peak Mine. Surface Metals is also advancing a sedimentary claystone lithium project in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada.

