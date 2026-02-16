

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's equity index SMI closed on a firm note on Monday after staying positive right through the day's trading session.



The SMI, which moved between 13,607.18 and 13,670.34, settled with a gain of 55.33 points or 0.41% at 13,656.00.



Holcim and Sandoz Group gained 1.57% and 1.43%, respectively. Lonza Group climbed 1.2%, while VAT Group, Novartis, Helvetia Baloise Holding and Zurich Insurance closed up by 1%-1.1%.



UBS Group, ABB, Julius Baer, Lindt & Spruengli and Nestle posted moderate gains.



Sonova ended down by 2.3%, and Kuehne + Nagel drifted down 2.2%. Alcon, Sika, Partners Group, Givaudan and Richemont finished lower by 1.2%-1.4%.



Richemont, Galderma Group, Straumann Holding, SGS and Swiss Re also ended weak.



In economic news, Switzerland's economy returned to growth in the fourth quarter, with the service sector expanding despite flat industrial output, the flash estimate from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed.



Gross domestic product expanded 0.2% on a quarterly basis, in contrast to the 0.5% contraction in the third quarter.



The ministry said the services sector showed weak growth while the industrial sector stagnated. The SECO is slated to publish revised GDP data for the fourth quarter on February 27.



In 2025, the economy grew 1.4%, accelerating from 1.2% in 2024. However, the rate remained below its long-term average.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News