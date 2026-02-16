Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 16-Feb-2026 / 18:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 16 February 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 16 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 64,651 Highest price paid per share: 159.80p Lowest price paid per share: 153.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 155.9419p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,923,703 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,817,873 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,817,873 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 155.9419p 64,651

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 485 158.40 08:26:24 00377574831TRLO1 XLON 200 158.00 08:30:04 00377576669TRLO1 XLON 286 158.00 08:30:04 00377576670TRLO1 XLON 284 157.80 08:33:57 00377578399TRLO1 XLON 234 157.80 08:33:57 00377578400TRLO1 XLON 499 157.00 08:38:16 00377580048TRLO1 XLON 14 157.00 08:38:16 00377580049TRLO1 XLON 496 154.60 08:38:28 00377580124TRLO1 XLON 515 154.80 08:38:45 00377580295TRLO1 XLON 521 154.60 08:38:45 00377580296TRLO1 XLON 521 154.40 08:38:46 00377580303TRLO1 XLON 494 154.20 08:47:09 00377583319TRLO1 XLON 491 154.00 08:47:11 00377583331TRLO1 XLON 509 154.20 08:47:12 00377583340TRLO1 XLON 508 157.00 08:59:34 00377587798TRLO1 XLON 489 158.00 09:11:06 00377591812TRLO1 XLON 517 157.80 09:11:06 00377591813TRLO1 XLON 1014 159.80 09:39:30 00377602525TRLO1 XLON 481 159.40 10:10:19 00377612075TRLO1 XLON 482 158.80 10:10:50 00377612088TRLO1 XLON 513 158.80 10:10:50 00377612089TRLO1 XLON 513 158.40 10:16:45 00377612256TRLO1 XLON 514 157.60 10:38:00 00377613461TRLO1 XLON 513 157.60 10:38:00 00377613462TRLO1 XLON 489 156.80 11:05:45 00377614246TRLO1 XLON 965 156.20 12:16:34 00377616886TRLO1 XLON 980 156.00 12:26:13 00377617254TRLO1 XLON 988 155.60 12:30:44 00377617445TRLO1 XLON 542 155.60 12:32:10 00377617476TRLO1 XLON 481 155.00 12:32:10 00377617477TRLO1 XLON 963 155.00 12:32:10 00377617478TRLO1 XLON 1730 155.40 12:32:10 00377617479TRLO1 XLON 791 155.20 12:32:10 00377617480TRLO1 XLON 34 155.20 12:32:10 00377617481TRLO1 XLON 14 155.20 12:32:10 00377617482TRLO1 XLON 605 155.20 12:32:10 00377617483TRLO1 XLON 1011 155.00 12:32:10 00377617484TRLO1 XLON 159 154.80 12:39:29 00377617748TRLO1 XLON 339 154.80 12:39:30 00377617749TRLO1 XLON 159 154.80 12:39:30 00377617750TRLO1 XLON 483 154.60 12:39:30 00377617751TRLO1 XLON 518 155.00 13:03:28 00377618588TRLO1 XLON 594 155.80 13:30:38 00377619534TRLO1 XLON 537 155.80 13:30:38 00377619535TRLO1 XLON 291 155.80 13:30:38 00377619536TRLO1 XLON 71 155.80 13:30:38 00377619537TRLO1 XLON 537 156.20 13:30:39 00377619539TRLO1 XLON 537 156.20 13:30:39 00377619540TRLO1 XLON 537 156.20 13:30:39 00377619541TRLO1 XLON 513 155.80 13:30:39 00377619542TRLO1 XLON 142 156.00 13:30:39 00377619543TRLO1 XLON 284 156.00 13:30:39 00377619544TRLO1 XLON 475 156.20 13:30:39 00377619545TRLO1 XLON 279 155.60 13:30:40 00377619546TRLO1 XLON 241 155.60 13:30:40 00377619547TRLO1 XLON 987 156.00 13:31:17 00377619565TRLO1 XLON 525 156.80 14:00:30 00377620343TRLO1 XLON 525 156.60 14:00:30 00377620344TRLO1 XLON 329 157.00 14:01:00 00377620354TRLO1 XLON 495 156.60 14:01:00 00377620355TRLO1 XLON 495 156.40 14:01:00 00377620356TRLO1 XLON 521 156.40 14:01:01 00377620357TRLO1 XLON 431 156.60 14:01:33 00377620367TRLO1 XLON 74 156.60 14:01:33 00377620368TRLO1 XLON 448 156.60 14:01:55 00377620384TRLO1 XLON 54 156.60 14:01:55 00377620385TRLO1 XLON 307 156.60 14:06:44 00377620545TRLO1 XLON 351 156.60 14:06:44 00377620546TRLO1 XLON 291 156.60 14:08:30 00377620618TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2026 13:10 ET (18:10 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

212 156.60 14:08:30 00377620619TRLO1 XLON 491 157.60 14:18:52 00377621087TRLO1 XLON 487 157.60 14:23:15 00377621303TRLO1 XLON 483 157.40 14:23:34 00377621311TRLO1 XLON 495 157.20 14:24:09 00377621326TRLO1 XLON 985 157.00 14:24:09 00377621327TRLO1 XLON 494 156.60 14:24:29 00377621335TRLO1 XLON 516 156.40 14:26:57 00377621426TRLO1 XLON 525 156.80 14:32:08 00377621712TRLO1 XLON 525 156.80 14:32:08 00377621713TRLO1 XLON 303 156.80 14:32:08 00377621714TRLO1 XLON 525 156.80 14:32:08 00377621715TRLO1 XLON 301 156.80 14:32:08 00377621716TRLO1 XLON 504 156.80 14:32:08 00377621717TRLO1 XLON 300 156.80 14:32:08 00377621718TRLO1 XLON 482 156.20 14:33:02 00377621792TRLO1 XLON 1108 156.60 14:35:30 00377621911TRLO1 XLON 208 156.60 14:35:30 00377621912TRLO1 XLON 568 156.20 14:35:30 00377621913TRLO1 XLON 480 156.20 14:35:30 00377621914TRLO1 XLON 515 156.00 14:40:22 00377622133TRLO1 XLON 596 156.20 14:51:46 00377622657TRLO1 XLON 1 156.20 14:51:46 00377622658TRLO1 XLON 26 156.80 15:06:31 00377623502TRLO1 XLON 499 156.60 15:06:33 00377623503TRLO1 XLON 517 156.40 15:09:09 00377623555TRLO1 XLON 521 156.00 15:25:00 00377624001TRLO1 XLON 521 156.00 15:25:00 00377624002TRLO1 XLON 570 156.40 15:32:51 00377624271TRLO1 XLON 613 156.40 15:32:51 00377624272TRLO1 XLON 1445 156.00 15:32:51 00377624273TRLO1 XLON 973 155.60 15:44:59 00377624776TRLO1 XLON 487 155.60 15:44:59 00377624777TRLO1 XLON 646 155.80 15:44:59 00377624778TRLO1 XLON 235 155.80 15:44:59 00377624779TRLO1 XLON 1513 155.40 15:44:59 00377624780TRLO1 XLON 505 155.00 15:49:21 00377624979TRLO1 XLON 505 155.00 15:49:21 00377624980TRLO1 XLON 504 155.00 15:49:21 00377624981TRLO1 XLON 491 154.00 16:00:16 00377625441TRLO1 XLON 959 154.00 16:00:16 00377625442TRLO1 XLON 1320 153.80 16:00:16 00377625445TRLO1 XLON 756 154.20 16:00:16 00377625446TRLO1 XLON 778 154.20 16:00:16 00377625447TRLO1 XLON 580 154.20 16:04:00 00377625605TRLO1 XLON 384 154.20 16:04:00 00377625606TRLO1 XLON 512 153.80 16:07:08 00377625789TRLO1 XLON 507 153.80 16:07:08 00377625795TRLO1 XLON 545 155.00 16:14:58 00377626179TRLO1 XLON 397 155.00 16:14:58 00377626180TRLO1 XLON 546 155.00 16:14:58 00377626181TRLO1 XLON 458 155.00 16:15:12 00377626189TRLO1 XLON 43 155.00 16:15:12 00377626190TRLO1 XLON 506 154.80 16:15:27 00377626216TRLO1 XLON 487 154.80 16:15:27 00377626217TRLO1 XLON 487 154.60 16:16:00 00377626243TRLO1 XLON 496 154.40 16:17:26 00377626404TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 418279 EQS News ID: 2277144 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2277144&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2026 13:10 ET (18:10 GMT)