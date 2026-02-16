Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
16.02.26 | 09:55
1,740 Euro
+2,35 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Feb-2026 / 18:10 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

16 February 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  16 February 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         64,651 
 
Highest price paid per share:            159.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             153.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    155.9419p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,923,703 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,817,873 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,817,873 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      155.9419p                       64,651

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
485             158.40          08:26:24         00377574831TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             158.00          08:30:04         00377576669TRLO1     XLON 
 
286             158.00          08:30:04         00377576670TRLO1     XLON 
 
284             157.80          08:33:57         00377578399TRLO1     XLON 
 
234             157.80          08:33:57         00377578400TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             157.00          08:38:16         00377580048TRLO1     XLON 
 
14              157.00          08:38:16         00377580049TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             154.60          08:38:28         00377580124TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             154.80          08:38:45         00377580295TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             154.60          08:38:45         00377580296TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             154.40          08:38:46         00377580303TRLO1     XLON 
 
494             154.20          08:47:09         00377583319TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             154.00          08:47:11         00377583331TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             154.20          08:47:12         00377583340TRLO1     XLON 
 
508             157.00          08:59:34         00377587798TRLO1     XLON 
 
489             158.00          09:11:06         00377591812TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             157.80          09:11:06         00377591813TRLO1     XLON 
 
1014             159.80          09:39:30         00377602525TRLO1     XLON 
 
481             159.40          10:10:19         00377612075TRLO1     XLON 
 
482             158.80          10:10:50         00377612088TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             158.80          10:10:50         00377612089TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             158.40          10:16:45         00377612256TRLO1     XLON 
 
514             157.60          10:38:00         00377613461TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             157.60          10:38:00         00377613462TRLO1     XLON 
 
489             156.80          11:05:45         00377614246TRLO1     XLON 
 
965             156.20          12:16:34         00377616886TRLO1     XLON 
 
980             156.00          12:26:13         00377617254TRLO1     XLON 
 
988             155.60          12:30:44         00377617445TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             155.60          12:32:10         00377617476TRLO1     XLON 
 
481             155.00          12:32:10         00377617477TRLO1     XLON 
 
963             155.00          12:32:10         00377617478TRLO1     XLON 
 
1730             155.40          12:32:10         00377617479TRLO1     XLON 
 
791             155.20          12:32:10         00377617480TRLO1     XLON 
 
34              155.20          12:32:10         00377617481TRLO1     XLON 
 
14              155.20          12:32:10         00377617482TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             155.20          12:32:10         00377617483TRLO1     XLON 
 
1011             155.00          12:32:10         00377617484TRLO1     XLON 
 
159             154.80          12:39:29         00377617748TRLO1     XLON 
 
339             154.80          12:39:30         00377617749TRLO1     XLON 
 
159             154.80          12:39:30         00377617750TRLO1     XLON 
 
483             154.60          12:39:30         00377617751TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             155.00          13:03:28         00377618588TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             155.80          13:30:38         00377619534TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             155.80          13:30:38         00377619535TRLO1     XLON 
 
291             155.80          13:30:38         00377619536TRLO1     XLON 
 
71              155.80          13:30:38         00377619537TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             156.20          13:30:39         00377619539TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             156.20          13:30:39         00377619540TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             156.20          13:30:39         00377619541TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             155.80          13:30:39         00377619542TRLO1     XLON 
 
142             156.00          13:30:39         00377619543TRLO1     XLON 
 
284             156.00          13:30:39         00377619544TRLO1     XLON 
 
475             156.20          13:30:39         00377619545TRLO1     XLON 
 
279             155.60          13:30:40         00377619546TRLO1     XLON 
 
241             155.60          13:30:40         00377619547TRLO1     XLON 
 
987             156.00          13:31:17         00377619565TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             156.80          14:00:30         00377620343TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             156.60          14:00:30         00377620344TRLO1     XLON 
 
329             157.00          14:01:00         00377620354TRLO1     XLON 
 
495             156.60          14:01:00         00377620355TRLO1     XLON 
 
495             156.40          14:01:00         00377620356TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             156.40          14:01:01         00377620357TRLO1     XLON 
 
431             156.60          14:01:33         00377620367TRLO1     XLON 
 
74              156.60          14:01:33         00377620368TRLO1     XLON 
 
448             156.60          14:01:55         00377620384TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              156.60          14:01:55         00377620385TRLO1     XLON 
 
307             156.60          14:06:44         00377620545TRLO1     XLON 
 
351             156.60          14:06:44         00377620546TRLO1     XLON 
 
291             156.60          14:08:30         00377620618TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2026 13:10 ET (18:10 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

212             156.60          14:08:30         00377620619TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             157.60          14:18:52         00377621087TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             157.60          14:23:15         00377621303TRLO1     XLON 
 
483             157.40          14:23:34         00377621311TRLO1     XLON 
 
495             157.20          14:24:09         00377621326TRLO1     XLON 
 
985             157.00          14:24:09         00377621327TRLO1     XLON 
 
494             156.60          14:24:29         00377621335TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             156.40          14:26:57         00377621426TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             156.80          14:32:08         00377621712TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             156.80          14:32:08         00377621713TRLO1     XLON 
 
303             156.80          14:32:08         00377621714TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             156.80          14:32:08         00377621715TRLO1     XLON 
 
301             156.80          14:32:08         00377621716TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             156.80          14:32:08         00377621717TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             156.80          14:32:08         00377621718TRLO1     XLON 
 
482             156.20          14:33:02         00377621792TRLO1     XLON 
 
1108             156.60          14:35:30         00377621911TRLO1     XLON 
 
208             156.60          14:35:30         00377621912TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             156.20          14:35:30         00377621913TRLO1     XLON 
 
480             156.20          14:35:30         00377621914TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             156.00          14:40:22         00377622133TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             156.20          14:51:46         00377622657TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              156.20          14:51:46         00377622658TRLO1     XLON 
 
26              156.80          15:06:31         00377623502TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             156.60          15:06:33         00377623503TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             156.40          15:09:09         00377623555TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             156.00          15:25:00         00377624001TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             156.00          15:25:00         00377624002TRLO1     XLON 
 
570             156.40          15:32:51         00377624271TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             156.40          15:32:51         00377624272TRLO1     XLON 
 
1445             156.00          15:32:51         00377624273TRLO1     XLON 
 
973             155.60          15:44:59         00377624776TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             155.60          15:44:59         00377624777TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             155.80          15:44:59         00377624778TRLO1     XLON 
 
235             155.80          15:44:59         00377624779TRLO1     XLON 
 
1513             155.40          15:44:59         00377624780TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             155.00          15:49:21         00377624979TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             155.00          15:49:21         00377624980TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             155.00          15:49:21         00377624981TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             154.00          16:00:16         00377625441TRLO1     XLON 
 
959             154.00          16:00:16         00377625442TRLO1     XLON 
 
1320             153.80          16:00:16         00377625445TRLO1     XLON 
 
756             154.20          16:00:16         00377625446TRLO1     XLON 
 
778             154.20          16:00:16         00377625447TRLO1     XLON 
 
580             154.20          16:04:00         00377625605TRLO1     XLON 
 
384             154.20          16:04:00         00377625606TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             153.80          16:07:08         00377625789TRLO1     XLON 
 
507             153.80          16:07:08         00377625795TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             155.00          16:14:58         00377626179TRLO1     XLON 
 
397             155.00          16:14:58         00377626180TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             155.00          16:14:58         00377626181TRLO1     XLON 
 
458             155.00          16:15:12         00377626189TRLO1     XLON 
 
43              155.00          16:15:12         00377626190TRLO1     XLON 
 
506             154.80          16:15:27         00377626216TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             154.80          16:15:27         00377626217TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             154.60          16:16:00         00377626243TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             154.40          16:17:26         00377626404TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 418279 
EQS News ID:  2277144 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2277144&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2026 13:10 ET (18:10 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
