Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
20 Mio. € Bewertung. Zwei zugelassene Psychedelika-Produkte. NASDAQ-Uplist in Arbeit.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M2J | ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115 | Ticker-Symbol: 2M6
Tradegate
16.02.26 | 20:08
84,01 Euro
+0,30 % +0,25
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,0185,9020:24
84,0185,9020:09
ACCESS Newswire
16.02.2026 20:14 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medtronic in India Launches DecodeYourRhythm Campaign To Raise Awareness on Cardiac Arrhythmias

Medtronic in India drives awareness on Bradycardia with DecodeYourRhythm Campaign

MUMBAI, IN / ACCESS Newswire / February 16, 2026 / Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, has today launched the DecodeYourRhythm campaign in India, a nationwide initiative to raise awareness about bradycardia, a type of arrhythmia in which the heart beats slower than normal. The campaign aims to help patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals recognise early warning signs and take timely action.

Bradycardia occurs when the heart beats fewer than 60 times per minute at rest. While some people may not notice any symptoms, a very slow heart rate can reduce the heart's ability to supply oxygen-rich blood to the body, leading to dizziness, fatigue, weakness or shortness of breath. Understanding these signs is critical, as early recognition can make a significant difference in managing heart health.

To communicate this effectively, the campaign is anchored by a new film set during a "Spell Right Championship" in a lively housing society courtyard. When a participant is asked to spell "Bradycardia," the term is explained as an abnormally slow heart rate. The scene then highlights common warning signs, showing how everyday experiences can provide early clues about heart health. By combining light-hearted storytelling with clear educational messages, the film makes complex medical information both engaging and actionable.

Commenting on the initiative, Chandra Shekhar Jaiman, Senior Director Cardiovascular, Medtronic India, said, " Many people living with heart rhythm disorders like bradycardia may miss the early signs, often thinking symptoms are simply tiredness, stress, or age-related changes. In India, limited awareness means these conditions often go unnoticed, impacting lives silently.

Through our DecodeYourRhythm public awareness initiative, we encourage everyone to recognize symptoms early, feel confident seeking medical care, and learn that advanced treatment options are available. Guided by our Medtronic mission to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life, we are committed to empowering patients to take proactive steps for better heart health."

The campaign also highlights advanced pacing solutions such as leadless pacemakers, which deliver targeted electrical signals to the heart only when needed, improving outcomes for suitable patients. Leadless pacemakers are smaller, self-contained devices placed directly inside the heart. They don't require surgical pockets or leads, which can reduce complications and shorten recovery time.1 The campaign highlights the need for patients to talk to their doctors about the benefits and risks of these advanced pacing solutions.

By combining engaging storytelling, practical guidance, and innovative treatment options, the DecodeYourRhythm campaign emphasises the importance of early detection of heart rhythm disorders and encourages proactive care across India.

For further information, please contact:
Medtronic
Nidhi Acharya
Nidhi.Acharya@medtronic.com

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. This campaign is educational in nature and does not promote or recommend any specific medical device or therapy. All details contained in this release are for general awareness purposes only.

1Leadless Pacemaker
Available from: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11958420/
Curr Cardiol Rep

2025 Mar 31;27(1):77. doi: 10.1007/s11886-025-02228-5

References

1 . Kusumoto, F. M., Schoenfeld, M. H., Barrett, C., Edgerton, J. R., Ellenbogen, K. A., Gold, M. R., Goldschlager, N. F., Hamilton, R. M., Joglar, J. A., Kim, R. J., Lee, R., Marine, J. E., McLeod, C. J., Oken, K. R., Patton, K. K., Pellegrini, C. N., Selzman, K. A., Thompson, A., & Varosy, P. D. (2019). 2018 ACC/AHA/HRS Guideline on the Evaluation and Management of Patients With Bradycardia and Cardiac Conduction Delay: A Report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines and the Heart Rhythm Society. Circulation, 140(8), e382-e482. https://doi.org/10.1161/CIR.0000000000000628

2. Sidhu, S., & Marine, J. E. (2020). Evaluating and managing bradycardia. Trends in cardiovascular medicine, 30(5), 265-272. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tcm.2019.07.001

3. Shrivastav, M., Shrivastav, R., Makkar, J., & Biffi, M. (2013). Patient selection for ambulatory cardiac monitoring in the Indian healthcare environment. Heart Asia, 5(1), 112-119. https://doi.org/10.1136/heartasia-2012-010228

Find more stories and multimedia from Medtronic at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/medtronic-in-india-launches-decodeyourrhythm-campaign-to-raise-awarene-1137880

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.