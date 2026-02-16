Medtronic in India Launches DecodeYourRhythm Campaign To Raise Awareness on Cardiac Arrhythmias

Medtronic in India drives awareness on Bradycardia with DecodeYourRhythm Campaign

MUMBAI, IN / ACCESS Newswire / February 16, 2026 / Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, has today launched the DecodeYourRhythm campaign in India, a nationwide initiative to raise awareness about bradycardia, a type of arrhythmia in which the heart beats slower than normal. The campaign aims to help patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals recognise early warning signs and take timely action.

Bradycardia occurs when the heart beats fewer than 60 times per minute at rest. While some people may not notice any symptoms, a very slow heart rate can reduce the heart's ability to supply oxygen-rich blood to the body, leading to dizziness, fatigue, weakness or shortness of breath. Understanding these signs is critical, as early recognition can make a significant difference in managing heart health.

To communicate this effectively, the campaign is anchored by a new film set during a "Spell Right Championship" in a lively housing society courtyard. When a participant is asked to spell "Bradycardia," the term is explained as an abnormally slow heart rate. The scene then highlights common warning signs, showing how everyday experiences can provide early clues about heart health. By combining light-hearted storytelling with clear educational messages, the film makes complex medical information both engaging and actionable.

Commenting on the initiative, Chandra Shekhar Jaiman, Senior Director Cardiovascular, Medtronic India, said, " Many people living with heart rhythm disorders like bradycardia may miss the early signs, often thinking symptoms are simply tiredness, stress, or age-related changes. In India, limited awareness means these conditions often go unnoticed, impacting lives silently.

Through our DecodeYourRhythm public awareness initiative, we encourage everyone to recognize symptoms early, feel confident seeking medical care, and learn that advanced treatment options are available. Guided by our Medtronic mission to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life, we are committed to empowering patients to take proactive steps for better heart health."

The campaign also highlights advanced pacing solutions such as leadless pacemakers, which deliver targeted electrical signals to the heart only when needed, improving outcomes for suitable patients. Leadless pacemakers are smaller, self-contained devices placed directly inside the heart. They don't require surgical pockets or leads, which can reduce complications and shorten recovery time.1 The campaign highlights the need for patients to talk to their doctors about the benefits and risks of these advanced pacing solutions.

By combining engaging storytelling, practical guidance, and innovative treatment options, the DecodeYourRhythm campaign emphasises the importance of early detection of heart rhythm disorders and encourages proactive care across India.

