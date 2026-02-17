Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2026) - Scorpio Gold Corporation (TSXV: SGN) (OTCQB: SRCRF) (FSE: RY9) ("Scorpio Gold", "Scorpio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic realignment of infrastructure at its Manhattan District project in Nevada, supporting the development of a modern, centralized core processing, logging and storage facility designed to underpin a significantly expanded exploration program.

Building the Foundation for Rapid Resource Growth

Scorpio is advancing plans to construct a purpose-built geological facility at site that will serve as the operational backbone for higher drill volumes, enhanced geological interpretation, and improved core management systems. In order to do this, it is freeing space in a large, concrete based metal structure currently partially occupied by a processing plant that is undersized and unsuitable for the large scale of any future mine operation envisioned by Scorpio at Manhattan.

The Company's objective is to establish the infrastructure required to efficiently process, analyze and securely store large volumes of drill core in support of an aggressive, district-scale exploration strategy aimed at supporting the expansion of the mineral resource base.

"We are building the foundation required to scale exploration in a disciplined but aggressive manner," said Zayn Kalyan, Chief Executive Officer of Scorpio Gold. "With three drills currently operating across the district and plans to scale activity further, modern exploration at this level requires modern infrastructure. By investing in a centralized core processing and storage facility, we are positioning Scorpio to handle higher drill volumes, improve geological modeling, and accelerate resource growth across the Manhattan District."

Infrastructure to Enable Scalable Exploration

The planned facility is expected to include:

Centralized core receiving and processing areas

Dedicated logging and sampling stations

Expanded secure core indoor storage capacity with ease-of-access for QA/QC and geologic review

Integrated geological data capture systems; and

Layout and workflow designed to support increased annual drill meterage

Management believes that this infrastructure is essential to unlocking the full potential of what it views as a district-scale gold system within the Manhattan District.

Capital Reallocation to Support Exploration Focus

Pursuant to the above strategy, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Goldwedge LLC ("Goldwedge"), has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Manhattan Metals Corp. ("Manhattan Metals") pursuant to which Goldwedge has agreed to sell certain mineral processing infrastructure located in Nye County, Nevada (collectively, the "Processing Assets").

The Processing Assets comprise a permitted mineral processing facility situated on patented mining claims in the historic Manhattan mining district of Nye County, Nevada, including, without limitation, a primary crusher, a conventional milling circuit with a nominal processing capacity of approximately 400 tons per day, a filter press-based tailings dewatering system, and all associated fixed and mobile equipment, utilities and supporting infrastructure.The Processing Assets have not been in active operation in recent years and have been maintained in an idle state.

The Agreement provides for Scorpio to receive, through its Goldwedge subsidiary, a cash payment of C$750,000. Goldwedge has agreed to sell to Manhattan Metals all right, title and interest in and to the Processing Assets, including, without limitation: inventories of accessories, materials, parts, supplies and tools located at the facility; fixtures, improvements, plants and other structures situated on the property; fixed and mobile equipment; permits, licences and other governmental approvals required to operate the Processing Assets; books, data and records related thereto; and associated intangible assets, including designs, drawings, know-how, processes, trade secrets, warranties and certain underlying agreements.

In connection with the transaction, Manhattan Metals has been granted the right to relocate the Processing Assets to a site of its choosing.

Closing of the sale transaction is scheduled for May 14, 2026 and remains subject to customary closing conditions, including, without limitation, approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Marketing Engagement

The Company also announces that it has retained Mining Stock Education LLC ("MSE") to provide certain investor communication and marketing services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The services include online profile development, website advertising, production and distribution of video and interview content, podcast and webinar hosting, social media promotion, and related investor outreach activities. Under the agreement, the Company will pay MSE US$10,000 per month for a twelve-month term commencing February 10, 2026, for total consideration of US$120,000. Aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with MSE or Mr. William Powers, principal of MSE.

About the Manhattan District

Manhattan, located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada, USA, is road accessible and lies approximately 20 kilometers south of the operating Round Mountain Gold Mine, which has produced more than 15 million ounces of gold. For the first time, the Company has consolidated Manhattan's past-producing mines under a single entity that holds valuable permitting and water rights. Historically, Manhattan has produced approximately 700,000 ounces of gold from high-grade placer and lode operations dating from the late 1890s through to the mid-2000s.¹ The maiden mineral resource estimate (the "Maiden MRE") covering the Goldwedge and Manhattan Pit areas of Manhattan is comprised of 18,343,000 tonnes grading 1.26 g/t gold for a total of 740,000 oz contained gold in the inferred category.²

A historical mineral resource estimate (the "Historical MRE") covers the Black Mammoth, April Fool, Hooligan, Keystone, and Jumbo areas of Manhattan and comprises 1,652,325 tonnes grading 5.89 g/t gold for a total of 303,949 oz contained gold.³ The deposit is interpreted as a low-sulfidation, epithermal, gold-rich system situated adjacent to the Tertiary-aged Manhattan caldera in the Southern Toquima Range of Nevada. A "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has not done sufficient work to make the Historical MRE current, and the Company is not treating the Historical MRE as current.

