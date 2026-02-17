

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canada-based basic materials company Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM, SII.DE, WPM.TO) reported 2025 production of approximately 692,000 gold equivalent ounces, surpassing the upper end of its guidance range of 670,000 ounces.



The company also provides 2026 production guidance of 860,000 to 940,000 gold equivalent ounces and forecasts growth of approximately 50% to 1.20 million gold equivalent ounces by 2030.



Wheaton said it will release its 2025 fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday, March 12, 2026, after market close.



WPM ended the trading session on February 13 at $145.90, reflecting a gain of $6.73 or 4.84%. In overnight trading, the stock eased to $145.20, showing a slight decline of $0.70 or 0.48% as of 8:44 PM EST on February 16.



