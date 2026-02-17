KAWASAKI, Japan, Feb 17, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the development and launch of its AI-Driven Software Development Platform, a new initiative to bring software development into the AI age and contribute to the sustainable growth of its customers and society. This platform automates the entire software development process, from requirements definition and design to implementation and integration testing. By leveraging the Takane large language model (LLM) [1] and agentic AI technology for large-scale software development developed by Fujitsu Research, the AI-Driven Software Development Platform enables AI agents to understand complex, evolving large-scale systems owned by enterprises and public organizations. The platform has multiple AI agents collaboratively execute each stage of software development, achieving full automation of the entire process without human intervention.Fujitsu aims to use this AI-Driven Software Development Platform to carry out revisions to all 67 types of medical and government business software products provided by Fujitsu Japan Limited by the end of fiscal year 2026. The revisions are necessary due to legal and regulatory changes. From January 2026, the platform has been used in Japan for software modifications made necessary by the 2026 medical fee revisions [2]. In a PoC that updated software as per the 2024 medical fee revisions, the platform demonstrated a significant reduction in development time for one of approximately 300 change requests. Using conventional software development methods [3] the modifications would have taken three person-months. With this technology that was dramatically shortened to four hours, achieving a 100-fold increase in productivity.By utilizing this AI-driven development platform, Fujitsu will dramatically improve the speed of software modifications necessitated by legal amendments and system changes. This will significantly reduce the burden previously required for system verification during modifications, thereby freeing up time for the planning and development of measures and services that lead to improved patient, resident, and customer services, as well as enabling customers and partners to continuously adapt to ever-changing operations and societal needs. Furthermore, Fujitsu envisions that this technology will also help customers and partners to respond to expanding IT demand and alleviate the worsening shortage of IT professionals.In AI-driven development, Fujitsu positions AI-Ready Engineering-the process of preparing assets and knowledge to ensure AI correctly understands existing systems and achieves highly reliable automation-as crucial. With AI-Ready Engineering and the AI-Driven Software Development Platform working in tandem, Fujitsu will accelerate AI-driven software development. Fujitsu will promote a transformation in engineers' work styles, strengthening its Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) complement, and shifting the paradigm of software development from a conventional person-month-based approach to a customer value-based approach.Moving forward, Fujitsu plans to expand the application of the AI-Driven Software Development Platform to a wide range of sectors, including finance, manufacturing, retail, and public services, by the end of fiscal year 2026. Fujitsu will also begin offering this service to customers and partner companies to enable them to rapidly and flexibly develop systems that adapt to changes in their business environments. Through these efforts, Fujitsu aims to transform the software development process into an AI-driven model as an industry standard.Endorsements from organizations and companies(Order that companies appear is aligned with the original Japanese press release)Takashi Manabe, Senior Research Director, AI & Automation, IDC Japan"IDC forecasts that from 2026 onward, the acceleration of AI/agent-based business utilization and the modernization of existing systems will be key drivers of transformation in the Japanese IT market. Fujitsu's announcement aims to redefine complex legacy system assets into a state where AI can accurately understand and process them, and to automate the entire waterfall development process. This initiative is expected to provide a practical pathway for many domestic enterprises facing the ongoing challenge of maintaining and operating legacy assets, while also promoting a shift in software engineering away from a labor-intensive model."Shinji Kajitani, Director and President Executive Officer, Optima Corporation"I am deeply impressed by the concept of automating the entire software development process from upstream to downstream using AI, and even entrusting the verification process to AI. This overturns the traditional assumption that human checks are ultimately indispensable, and I see great potential, especially in targeting business packages that undergo complex system changes every year. Our company has also been involved in business package modifications for many years, and how to complete system revisions with high quality in a short period has always been a major challenge. We believe that the knowledge and expertise accumulated during that process can significantly contribute to the realization and advancement of this concept. Our company will continue to contribute to the business expansion of Fujitsu and Fujitsu Japan through ongoing cooperation, not limited to this project."Hiroshi Nakatani, Representative Director, Executive Vice President, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd."This AI automation initiative promoted by Fujitsu is not merely about improving development efficiency; we recognize it as a significant challenge to pass on and evolve the extensive business knowledge and design philosophies cultivated by companies over many years to the next generation. In particular, the concept of providing end-to-end support, from requirements definition to design, implementation, and quality assurance, triggered by changes in laws and rules, opens up new possibilities in areas that have traditionally relied on human experience and tacit knowledge. We see great significance in AI functioning as a foundation that supports human judgment and creativity, rather than replacing it.In the manufacturing industry, challenges such as design changes, regulatory compliance, and understanding the scope of impact are becoming increasingly complex year by year. Fujitsu's approach of advancing both knowledge standardization and AI utilization in these areas offers valuable insights for enhancing the productivity and competitiveness of the entire industry.Kawasaki Heavy Industries sincerely hopes that this initiative will be a crucial step in driving the transformation of Japanese manufacturing and a wide range of other industries, and we wholeheartedly support its further development."Yasushi Matsuda, President and CEO, Kewpie Digital Innovation Co., Ltd."Systems have become increasingly complex through years of operation and often now require significant maintenance effort. While the introduction of generative AI has improved auditing efficiency, its accuracy remains insufficient for reliable practical application. Amidst this situation, we place great expectations on "Multi-layer Quality Control," which automatically corrects ambiguities and omissions. We are confident that this mechanism, where AI itself audits quality and autonomously repeats processes, will dramatically enhance the reliability of system development. We eagerly await its future development."Junichi Aruji, Managing Director, Kintetsu Information System Co., Ltd."The challenge of revamping existing systems has long been a significant one for engineers. Fujitsu's AI-Driven Software Development Platform has the potential to dramatically transform the labor previously involved in understanding complex laws and regulations, analyzing vast historical assets, and grasping the tacit knowledge of the field.What is particularly noteworthy is the AI's ability to autonomously learn "human intelligence," thereby dramatically enhancing the accuracy of requirements definition. Furthermore, it can complete everything from program structure analysis and standardization to the extensive testing phase with incredible speed and comprehensiveness. This makes it possible to deliver high-quality products in a short period.As the role of AI expands and frees people from routine tasks, engineers can focus on more creative activities. I have high expectations for the paradigm shift in system renovation that this solution will bring."Yumi Ueno, Managing Director, Partner Ecosystem & Corporate Business, Google Cloud Japan G.K."This initiative to achieve comprehensive, one-stop automation spanning from requirements definition to system validation is a groundbreaking innovation for the industry. The technology enables AI to accurately understand vast assets, including long-established programs and design documentation, and we are delighted at the potential for both production-grade quality and exceptional productivity gains. We are confident that this platform will become the new standard for development and accelerate our customers' digital transformation. We remain committed to working with Fujitsu to address social challenges through AI."Masahiro Niimi, Managing Executive Officer, Head of Information Systems Management Division, CISO, Sakura KCS Corporation"I believe Fujitsu Limited's AI-driven development framework has the potential to become the 'new paradigm of system development.' It cannot be achieved simply by feeding existing code or design information into AI, and while there are various hurdles, such as converting documentation to Markdown and establishing test environments, overcoming these hurdles can lead to solving traditional system development challenges (like QCD).What particularly caught my attention is not just improvements in the development process, but what comes after generative AI, i.e., the incorporation of detailed specifications and code (logic). I see tremendous potential here as a solution to the greatest challenge: visualizing and transferring the tacit knowledge of veteran software engineers' that is traditionally missing from documentation. We expect generative AI to act as an advisor for less experienced software engineers, readily answering questions anytime, thereby dramatically advancing know-how transfer to the next generation. On the other hand, this mechanism also has the potential to dramatically change the traditional SI business model, and we are watching future developments closely."Takao Kazama, Executive Officer, Group Companies and Accounting & Finance, The Shizuoka Shimbun and Shizuoka Broadcasting Co., Ltd."This initiative for complete automation of application development and maintenance represents a highly valuable transformation for our company. It formalizes and establishes a reproducible process for tasks that have long relied on the implicit knowledge and experience of individual staff members, and we have great expectations for it. In particular, it has the potential to significantly improve quality variations in legacy system maintenance and lost opportunities due to delayed change responses. Furthermore, the evolving ability of AI to perform root cause analysis and identify necessary additional information is a major step towards advanced and efficient system operations, with the potential to change the very nature of system development. We share Fujitsu's commitment to improving productivity across the entire industry and establishing new development standards. We look forward to its continued strong promotion as an initiative that will advance the entire industry."Shimane Prefectural Central Hospital"The AI-Driven Software Development Platform presented by Fujitsu offers a practical and robust approach to the long-standing challenges faced by medical institutions: the increasing complexity of medical fee calculations and the growing workload of claims processing. The mechanism where AI analyzes legal documents and extracts the relevant areas, while explicitly highlighting points open to interpretation to supplement human judgment, is particularly impressive. This design demonstrates a deep understanding of on-site operations and is highly commendable. Furthermore, the Japanese-specific LLM and the consideration for safety are indispensable elements for AI utilization in the medical field. Beyond medical fee claims, this technology has potential for integration with related areas such as bed management and understanding performance requirements, making a strong contribution to overall hospital operational efficiency in the future. This is a promising initiative that warrants positive consideration for adoption to alleviate the burden on medical professionals."Shinichi Aikawa, Executive Officer, Head of Systems Division, SBI Sumishin Net Bank, Ltd."We expect Fujitsu's AI-Driven Software Development Platform to be an initiative with the potential to fundamentally transform the software development process itself. If a world can be realized where everything from requirements definition to design, coding, and testing can be automatically executed in a seamless, one-stop manner, it will be possible to achieve both a dramatic improvement in development speed and quality.Since 2024, we have been working with Fujitsu in some areas of this field. Through these initiatives, we are confident that the entire development process will be automated end-to-end in the near future. By realizing this transformation, the possibilities for the services we can provide to our customers will greatly expand. We think about ideas for new services for our customers on a daily basis. This would allow us to rough out these ideas in a short period of time and provide them to our customers quickly. We hope that this new world of value creation will arrive as soon as possible."Masaki Murata, Vice President, IBM Japan"We strongly believe that Fujitsu's announcement marks a significant step forward in the evolution of system development in Japan. It aligns closely with IBM Japan's vision and represents an important initiative that will help shape the future of the industry as a whole. We look forward to driving this momentum together and contributing to the creation of a more robust and vibrant ecosystem."Ryota Sato, Managing Executive Officer, Global Communications & IT Services Group, Microsoft Corp."We sincerely welcome Fujitsu Limited's announcement of the AI-Driven Software Development Platform as a pioneering initiative that opens a new chapter in system development for the AI era. By orchestrating multiple AI agents to automate the end-to-end development lifecycle-from requirements definition through ongoing enhancement-while integrating human-led quality assurance, this platform embodies a new engineering model in which people and AI truly work together. We view this initiative as highly significant, as it directly addresses the critical challenges facing Japan's system development industry, including severe talent shortages and the increasing complexity and sophistication of modern systems. We strongly expect this bold effort to drive the evolution of Japan's system development business and to grow into a transformation model with global relevance. Moving forward, we will continue to work closely with Fujitsu, combining the strengths of both companies to strongly support our customers in their journey toward becoming Frontier Firms."Tatsuo Ogawa, Executive Officer Group CTO, Panasonic Holdings Corporation"We believe that the AI-driven end-to-end automated system development announced this time represents not only a significant improvement in productivity, but also a bold challenge to fundamentally transform the way enterprise IT is delivered. By enabling AI to accurately understand frequently updated regulations and complex business knowledge, including implicit know-how, this approach autonomously executes processes seamlessly from requirements definition through system modification. It has the potential to provide an effective solution to the core challenges posed by legacy systems faced by many Japanese enterprises. We look forward to jointly refining this technology through hands-on practice and advancing co-creation by incorporating on-site expertise of both Panasonic and Fujitsu, with the expectation that it will become a new standard for system development and be deployed broadly not only within Panasonic but across society as a whole."Executive at a major manufacturing company's IT subsidiary"We anticipate this initiative will bring about a new transformation in system development. This transformation will be driven by the application of advanced Japanese language processing capabilities-such as the understanding of legal documents-to diverse tasks, the reliable execution of each process through quality auditing functions, and the expansion of these capabilities to scratch development. Furthermore, we believe that AI Ready Engineering, by formalizing expert know-how and domain knowledge into explicit knowledge and transforming it into AI-usable assets, will significantly contribute to the succession of expertise from an increasingly limited pool of skilled professionals. We sincerely hope that the co-creation between the knowledge-inheriting AI and on-site personnel will generate new value and form the cornerstone for innovation in the system development industry, and indeed, across all industries."Note[1] Takane large language model (LLM):Jointly developed by Fujitsu and Cohere Inc.[2] Medical fee revision:A national system that reviews public medical fees and adjusts cost allocation for medical procedures.[3] Conventional software development methods:Development methods where quality is verified at each stage, from software requirements definition, design, and implementation to integration testing.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. 