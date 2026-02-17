

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening on a sluggish note Tuesday, with geopolitics and upcoming U.S. economic readings likely to be in the spotlight.



U.S. equity futures ticked lower amid heightened geopolitical risks and lingering worries about AI disruption hitting more and more sectors.



As tensions escalate, the U.S. and Iran will resume talks in Geneva today to address their nuclear dispute.



U.S. President Donald Trump has already threatened military action if the talks fail. 'I do not think they will want the consequences of the agreement failing. These talks are very important. I will also participate indirectly in the talks,' Trump said.



As the U.S. military continued a significant buildup of air and naval assets in the Middle East, Iran conducted naval drills near the Strait of Hormuz.



It is feared that U.S. military strikes on Iran's strategic targets could broaden into a regional conflict.



In economic news, ADP employment numbers and NY Empire State Manufacturing Index could give fresh insights into the U.S. economy ahead of this week's fourth-quarter GDP numbers.



The minutes from the Fed's January meeting on Wednesday will also provide a fresh read on the world's largest economy.



Beyond the data, traders are likely to monitor speeches from Fed Governor Michael Barr and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly for additional clues on the Fed's policy stance.



According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the chances of a Fed rate cut in March and June now stand at 9.8 percent and 69.4 percent, respectively.



Asian markets treaded cautiously, with mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.



Gold fell nearly 2 percent below $4,900 an ounce as the dollar held gains in thin trading. Oil prices were moving lower before a second round of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran.



Overnight, U.S. markets were closed for Presidents' Day. In Europe, regional markets ended mostly higher, with geopolitics and defense returning to the spotlight as investors focused on the annual Munich Security Conference.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up by 0.1 percent. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 finished marginally higher while the German DAX dropped half a percent.



