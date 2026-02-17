

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Economic sentiment and final inflation from Germany and labor market statistics from the UK are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK labor market data. The jobless rate is seen at 5.2 percent in the three months to December, up from 5.1 percent in the preceding period.



In the meantime, Germany's statistical office Destatis publishes final inflation figures for January. The preliminary estimate showed that consumer price inflation rose to 2.1 percent from 1.8 percent in December. The statistical office is set to confirm the flash estimate released on January 30.



At 4.00 am ET, foreign trade data is due from Italy. The trade surplus is forecast to fall to EUR 4.75 billion in December from EUR 5.07 billion in November.



At 5.00 am ET, German ZEW economic confidence survey data is due. The economic sentiment index is expected to rise to 65.8 in February from 59.6 in January.



