BW LPG Limited ("BW LPG", the "Company", OSE ticker code: "BWLPG.OL", NYSE ticker code: "BWLP"), the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), announces today that it will publish its Q4 2025 Financial Report on Tuesday, 3 March 2026 at approximately 07:00 CET/ 01:00 EST/ 14:00 SGT.

In connection with the publication of the financial results, BW LPG will host an Earnings Presentation led by Kristian Sørensen, CEO, and Samantha Xu, CFO.

Event details are as following:

Date: Tuesday, 3 March 2026

Local times:

Oslo, Norway 14:00 CET

New York, USA 08:00 EST

Singapore 21:00 SGT

The presentation will be held live via Zoom. Participants are kindly requested to register in advance using the following link: https://bit.ly/BWLPGQ42025.

Registered participants will receive a confirmation email containing access details for the Zoom meeting. A recording of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website following the event at https://www.investor.bwlpg.com.

About BW LPG

BW LPG is the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, with a fleet of more than 50 Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), including 22 vessels powered by LPG dual-fuel propulsion technology. Building on over five decades of LPG shipping experience, the company is strengthened by an in-house LPG trading division and the commercial expertise to explore investments in value chain assets. Together, these capabilities enable BW LPG to provide trusted and reliable services for sourcing and delivering LPG to customers worldwide.

Delivering energy for a better world more information about BW LPG can be found at www.bwlpg.com.

BW LPG is associated with BW Group, a leading global maritime company involved in shipping, floating infrastructure, deepwater oil gas production, and new sustainable technologies. Founded in 1955 by Sir YK Pao, BW controls a fleet of over 450 vessels transporting oil, gas and dry commodities, with its 200 LNG and LPG ships constituting the largest gas fleet in the world. In the renewables space, the group has investments in solar, wind, batteries, and water treatment.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

