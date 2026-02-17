

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BHP Group Ltd (BHP) on Tuesday reported higher earnings for the half year ended December 31, 2025, primarily driven by stronger operating performance, as well as higher average realized prices.



The mining giant declared an interim dividend of 73 cents per share, fully franked, up from 50 cents a year earlier. The dividend will be paid on March 26 to shareholders on the register as of March 6.



Profit before taxation rose to $11.555 billion from $8.669 billion in the same period last year.



Operating profit rose to $12.260 billion from $9.126 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.



Profit attributable to BHP shareholders increased 28% to $5.640 billion from $4.416 billion. Earnings per share rose to 110.8 cents from 86.9 cents.



Total tax expense increased to $4.431 billion compared with $3.384 billion previously.



Excluding one-time items, underlying attributable profit rose 22% to $6.2 billion.



Revenue for the half year grew 11% to $27.902 billion compared with $25.176 billion in the prior-year period



Net tangible assets per share were $10.52 as on December 31, compared with $9.43 a year ago.



