

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK jobless rate rose in the fourth quarter, the Office for National Statistics reported Tuesday.



The unemployment rate rose to 5.2 percent in the three months to December from 5.1 percent in the preceding period. The rate came in line with expectations.



Annual growth in employees' average earnings including bonus was 4.2 percent but weaker than the forecast of 4.6 percent. Earnings excluding bonus also grew 4.2 percent, which was in line with expectations.



In January, payroll employees decreased 11,000 from the previous month to 30.3 million. Data showed that the number of vacancies registered a small increase of 2,000 to 726,000 in the November to January period.



