

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to a 5-day high of 181.03 against the euro and a 4-day high of 208.05 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 181.93 and 209.25, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 152.85 and 198.75 from Monday's closing quotes of 153.51 and 199.48, respectively.



The yen climbed to a 4-day high of 0.7047 against the Australian dollar, from Monday's closing value of 0.7072.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged up to 92.13 and 112.01 from yesterday's closing quotes of 92.60 and 112.57, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 179.00against the euro, 206.00 against the pound, 151.00 against the greenback, 194.00 against the franc, 0.68 against the aussie, 90.00 against the kiwi and 111.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



