Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915272 | ISIN: US1924461023 | Ticker-Symbol: COZ
Tradegate
17.02.26 | 09:11
55,77 Euro
-0,50 % -0,28
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,7356,3409:15
55,7356,3409:15
PR Newswire
17.02.2026 09:06 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cognizant Technology Solutions: Cognizant to provide strategic technology services for Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Agreement will see Cognizant transform the logistics company's core applications and infrastructure

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) today announced an expansion of its partnership with Wallenius Wilhelmsen, the leading global provider of Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) and finished vehicle logistics. Under the new agreement, Cognizant will support Wallenius Wilhelmsen with technology services covering core applications and infrastructure, contributing to the company's ongoing development as an integrated supply chain partner.


"This expanded role with Wallenius Wilhelmsen is a testament to the power of a genuine, long-term partnership," said Saket Gulati, SVP and Head of Northern Europe at Cognizant. "We are proud to transition from offering services to becoming a strategic partner that supports their ambition. By applying Cognizant's expertise in modernizing legacy portfolios and introducing practical AI-driven efficiencies, we are committed to supporting Wallenius Wilhelmsen's work to simplify its digital operations and build a stronger digital foundation."

The partnership highlights Cognizant's position as a technology leader capable of supporting complex global organizations while concurrently driving forward-looking digital initiatives.

"Strengthening our position as an integrated supply chain partner requires collaborators who understand our business and help us operate with greater precision and impact," said Richard Åstrand, SVP Digital Strategy Lead at Wallenius Wilhelmsen. "Cognizant's expertise in our solutions and their focus on efficiency and practical technology adoption will support the next phase of our digital journey."

About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help clients modernize technology, reimagine processes, and transform experiences to stay ahead in a fast-changing world. Learn more at www.cognizant.com.

About Wallenius Wilhelmsen
The Wallenius Wilhelmsen group is a market leader in roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) shipping and vehicle logistics, managing the distribution of cars, trucks, rolling equipment, and breakbulk to customers all over the world. The company operates around 125 vessels servicing 15 trade routes to six continents, a global inland distribution network, 70 processing centers, and eight marine terminals. With its head office in Oslo, Norway, the Wallenius Wilhelmsen group has about 12,000 employees in 28 countries worldwide. Read more at www.walleniuswilhelmsen.com

For more information, contact:

U.S.
Name: Gabrielle Gugliocciello
Email: gabrielle.gugliocciello@cognizant.com

Europe / APAC
Name: Sarah Douglas
Email: sarah.douglas@cognizant.com

India
Name: Vipin Nair
Email: Vipin.Nair@cognizant.com

New Cognizant Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904557/cargo_ship.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1794711/Cognizant_Logo_V1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cognizant-to-provide-strategic-technology-services-for-wallenius-wilhelmsen-302688790.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.